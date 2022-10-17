A tractor-trailer came to rest on its side after an accident Monday on Baileyton Road, blocking the road in both directions and taking down power lines. The driver of the truck and the driver of a sport-utility vehicle also involved in the accident sustained minor injuries, authorities said.
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
The tractor-trailer's left side wheels made impact with the driver side of this Kia SUV.
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
The tractor-trailer that flipped and slid on Baileyton Road made impact with a power line. The truck blocked Greeneville Light & Power System access to the power line.
A midday traffic accident Monday sent a tractor-trailer sliding down the 11000 block of Baileyton Road, blocking both lanes of traffic.
The tractor-trailer was traveling south on Baileyton Road and a Kia SUV, also involved in the accident, was traveling north. According to Baileyton Police Chief Joshua Ferguson, the vehicles veered near each other while driving and then the driver of the truck over-corrected, which led to the right-side wheels of the tractor-trailer dropping into a ditch parallel to the road.
Ferguson said the left-side wheels of the tractor-trailer then made impact with the driver’s side of the Kia. The tractor-trailer then flipped, slid across the road and hit a power line. The power line was damaged in the process and destroyed the rear doors of the trailer. Styrofoam was inside the trailer and littered the ditch to the west side of the road.
Both drivers sustained minor injuries. The drivers were sent to Greeneville Community Hospital.
Identifications and other details should become available when a Tennessee Highway Patrol report is released.
Traffic flow was stopped on Baileyton road for hours due to the accident.