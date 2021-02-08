First responders freed the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed early Monday along southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County from the truck cab.
The wreck happened about 4:15 a.m. Monday along southbound I-81 near Exit 23, according to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
The driver of the tractor trailer suffered injuries. His name and the extent of injuries were not available on Monday.
Responding agencies included the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, the United Volunteer Fire Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
It took wrecker crews several hours to clear the crash scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.