The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured about 2:25 a.m. Monday on Interstate 81 in Greene County when the rig rolled onto its side.
Bruce Faust, 58, of Arcadia, Florida, was northbound on I-81 at mile marker 18.8 when he lost control of the Kenworth tractor-trailer and it veered off the road into a ditch line, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
Faust “attempted to correct the vehicle but over-corrected, causing the vehicle to jackknife then roll onto its driver side,” the report said.
Faust was wearing a seat belt. His condition was not available Monday morning. Charges are pending.