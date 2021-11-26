A tractor-trailer that rolled over about 1 p.m. Wednesday off West Andrew Johnson Highway near Stone Mountain Road in Bulls Gap blocked traffic on the road for several hours.
The driver of the Kenworth 18-wheeler, 77-year-old Virgil Dedrick Jr., of Staunton, Virginia, was not injured.
Dedrick drove off the right side of the road into a utility pole and then into a ditch, causing the rig to roll over, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 34-year-old Juneeta Patton, of Jefferson City, was struck by power lines pulled down after the tractor trailer hit the utility police. Patton was not injured.
The truck came to rest against a guiderail. Dedrick was cited for failure to maintain lane.
Agencies on the scene included the sheriff’s department, Greene County-Greeneville-EMS, utility crews and several volunteer fire departments.