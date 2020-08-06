Northbound Interstate 81 traffic in the Flag Branch area was tied up for hours Tuesday afternoon after the crash of a tractor-trailer that injured two people.
The wreck happened about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of mile marker 48, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
The driver of a northbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer told troopers the semi had a “tire malfunction” that caused him to lose control of the fully loaded rig, which ran off the right side of I-81 and overturned before coming to rest against a tree line.
One lane of northbound I-81 was closed until early Wednesday as crews off-loaded cargo from the truck into another trailer.
Driver Dawin Reyes-Calderon, 24, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center.
Passenger Nixon Cantillo, 48, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, also suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken by EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.
Their conditions were not available Thursday.
Also on scene were the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management, Tennessee Department of Transportation and environmental consultant company American Environmental.