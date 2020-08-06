I-81 Fall Branch Wreck Ties Up Traffic

A tractor-trailer that went off the road and overturned Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 81 in the Fall Branch area restricted traffic to one lane until the cleanup was complete early Wednesday.

 Photo Special To The Sun: Greene County EMA

Northbound Interstate 81 traffic in the Flag Branch area was tied up for hours Tuesday afternoon after the crash of a tractor-trailer that injured two people.

The wreck happened about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of mile marker 48, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.

The driver of a northbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer told troopers the semi had a “tire malfunction” that caused him to lose control of the fully loaded rig, which ran off the right side of I-81 and overturned before coming to rest against a tree line.

One lane of northbound I-81 was closed until early Wednesday as crews off-loaded cargo from the truck into another trailer.

Driver Dawin Reyes-Calderon, 24, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center.

Passenger Nixon Cantillo, 48, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, also suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken by EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.

Their conditions were not available Thursday.

Also on scene were the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management, Tennessee Department of Transportation and environmental consultant company American Environmental.

