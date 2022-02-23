How much is an idea worth?
That’s what Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer must determine before Xiaorong You is sentenced in a federal court case for acts of economic espionage and the theft of trade secrets.
A sentencing hearing set Tuesday in Greeneville for You was continued to May 9 so the judge can review memorandums outlining what prosecutors and defense attorneys believe damages should amount to. The case centers on the theft of trade secrets from You’s former employers, Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport and Coca-Cola, and other companies working with them on development of a process to coat the inside of soda cans.
The amount of damages You incurred will factor into her sentence. Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers Corey B. Shipley and Curt Collins spent Monday morning outlining their cases to the judge.
The government maintains that You took trade secrets with an estimated value exceeding $220 million. Prosecutors recommend a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
You sat quietly between the lawyers. She rose to speak at the end of the proceeding, but was eased back into her chair by Shipley.
You, 59, also known as Shannon You, is a native of China and naturalized American citizen. She was the defendant in a 13-day trial that concluded in April 2021. A federal court jury convicted You of all 11 charges in her indictment, including seven counts of possession of a stolen trade secret, conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, economic espionage, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and wire fraud.
Two co-defendants are in China and beyond prosecution by the U.S. government.
At trial, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Justice National Security Division presented evidence and testimony showing that You stole trade secrets from multiple companies while working at Coca-Cola in Atlanta and then from Eastman, where she was employed for less than a year.
The government alleges damages incurred by You to companies she stole trade secrets from total $220 million. They calculated the sum based on sets of numbers submitted to the Chinese government estimating expected profits for a business she planned to set up in that country.
At trial, prosecutors maintained You stole technology involving a flavor-preserving compound that coats the inside of beverage and food cans and prevents corrosion. Using that technology, prosecutors said You planned to launch the state-sponsored company in China.
In addition to representatives of Eastman and Coca-Cola, other companies that were Coca-Cola vendors and had a financial stake in development of the compound also had employees testify during the 2021 trial.
They include Azko-Nobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams/Valspar and ToyoChem.
You was employed from 2012 to 2017 by Coca-Cola as principal engineer for global research. Coke had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different BPA-free technologies. She subsequently worked at Eastman.
BPA is an acronym for a chemical used to make epoxy linings for food and beverage cans. The federal Food and Drug Administration raised concerns in 2008 that BPA’s ability to act as an artificial estrogen in the body could harm reproductive and developmental health. Alternative materials are now used in nearly 100 percent of beverage and food cans in the U.S.
Prosecutors said at trial that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six vendors, including Dow Chemical, Sherwin-Williams and ToyoChem.
At trial, a Sherwin-Williams official testified that a process developed by the company and downloaded by You into her personal computer from Coca-Cola took “years and years” and millions of dollars to develop.
You maintains her innocence.
A superseding indictment filed in August 2020 by federal prosecutors adding the espionage charge states that You and two Chinese co-defendants conspired to “knowingly steal and without authorization” trade secrets belonging to the companies that include Eastman.
The trade secrets were allegedly stolen “to knowingly and intentionally benefit the Chinese Communist Party and governments of the People’s Republic of China” along with Shandong Province in China, the Chinese city of Weihai and what the government terms “China Company #1.”
Also named in the superseding indictment for conspiracy to commit economic espionage is Liu Xiangchen, of Shandong Province, China; and Hongmei Fan.
The indictment alleges that You, Liu, and Fan, both believed to be in China, “formulated a plan in which You would exploit her employment with the two American employers to steal trade secrets and provide the information for the economic benefit of the Chinese company that Liu managed, which would manufacture and profit from products developed using the stolen trade secrets.”
The indictment states that in exchange, Liu “would cause the Chinese company to reward You for her theft, by helping her receive the Thousand Talent(s) Plan and another financial award, based on the trade secrets she stole, and by giving You an ownership share of a new company that would ‘own’ the stolen trade secrets in China.”
The Thousand Talents Plan is a Chinese government-backed technology awards program similar to a grant.
Conspirators also agreed “to compete with U.S. and foreign companies, including some of the owners of the stolen trade secrets, in China and elsewhere, by selling products designed, developed and manufactured using the stolen trade secrets,” the 2020 indictment states.
Jay Tabb, FBI executive assistant director for the National Security Branch, said in 2019 that You and her co-defendants “didn’t stop at going after technical secrets belonging to just one company. They allegedly targeted multiple companies and made off with trade secrets.”
One prosecutor told Greer Tuesday that the sentencing guideline range “could be driven almost entirely” by the amount of financial loss incurred to companies as determined by Greer.
You “did not intend to cause any loss to the victim companies,” a defense sentencing memorandum and request for variance on her behalf states.
“The government has failed to meet its burden to show to this court that Dr. You intended to cause harm to the victim companies,” the filing states.
You has been in federal custody since February 2019. She should be sentenced to time served, the defense memorandum recommends.
Greer reviewed a pre-sentence investigation report on You before Monday’s court appearance. She remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the May 9 sentencing hearing.