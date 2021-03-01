A Bulls Gap man was charged with multiple drug charges, including possession of more than a gram of methamphetamine, and a weapons offense following a traffic stop Friday morning.
Brandon R. Weeks, 315 E. Wells Hill Lane, was charged with delivery of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. He was also cited for having a non-operational brake light.
Officer Cody Greene was on routine patrol and noticed a vehicle with a brake light out near the intersection of Baileyton Road with the Baileyton Access Road.
After stopping the car, the officer found the driver to be Weeks, who gave consent for a search of the vehicle, according to the report, and a backpack was found in the car.
Inside the backpack was a box containing 1.5 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, a Suboxone pill, a Klonapin pill, a glass pipe, a digital scale and baggies, the report stated.
Weeks allegedly told the officer that the backpack was his, according to the report, and brass knuckles were found in his pockets during a search.