A Greeneville man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop netted nearly 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, according to a Greeneville Police Department report.
Michael A. Gross, of 3405 Blue Springs Parkway, is charged with sale/delivery of methamphetamine, multiple drug possession counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and vehicle registration law violation.
According to a police report, an officer initiated a traffic stop just after midnight Tuesday at Kingsport Highwy and Doty Lane for switched tags. The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Doty Lane. The driver, identified as Gross, exited the vehicle after being told not to multiple times.
A records check showed Gross had a suspended driver’s license.
The vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, according to the report. A K9 alerted near the driver’s seat.
Searching the vehicle, officers found a bag containing three plastic baggies with a substance believed to be methamphetamine that weighed out to about 88 grams, according to the report. Officers also found marijuana, 10 hydrocodone pills and two syringes during a search of the car and more marijuana and pills when searching Gross, the report states.
Gross was placed in the Greene County Detention Center. The drugs were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing.