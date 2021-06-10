Drug possession and firearms-related offenses were filed Tuesday afternoon against a Johnson City man by Greeneville police following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Tusculum Boulevard.
Jacob D. Hamilton, 22, of Cora Lane, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for sale or delivery, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A traffic stop was made about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on a car with an expired registration, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
An odor of marijuana was coming from the car. Hamilton allegedly admitted there was marijuana inside.
A plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana was seen on the driver’s seat. Inside a backpack on the driver’s side floorboard were “four other bags with large amounts of marijuana” totaling nearly four ounces, the report said.
A loaded Ruger handgun was in the bag with the marijuana. Also found were a digital scale, a glass pipe and rolling papers.
Hamilton was additionally cited for a registration violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.