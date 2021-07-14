The Town of Greeneville has been steadily working on improving the traffic signals within the city limits.
In February of 2020, the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission endorsed a traffic signal plan that was developed through a study paid for with a TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant.
The study outlined the needs of Greeneville’s traffic management system and recommended a phased step-by-step plan for the city to follow.
However, according to Greeneville’s Public Works Director and Town Engineer Brad Peters, the town has not been following the plan exactly, but has been using it as a guide to improvements.
“The recommendations had a cost estimate of nearly $2.5 million, which obviously, we don’t have so we’re implementing some of the less expensive recommendations as funding becomes available,” Peters said.
The original plan outlined seven phases for traffic signal and traffic flow improvement. According to the plan nearly all signal cabinets and controllers would be upgraded or replaced, and vehicle detection would be upgraded to radar detection.
The study found that nearly all of the 33 traffic signal controllers in the Town of Greeneville had exceeded their recommended life and planning for the replacement of these signals should begin.
According to the study, 23 of the Town’s traffic signal controllers in traffic light cabinets were over 15 years old. Seventeen of those 23 controllers in cabinets were over 20 years old. The recommended signal controller span of use is 10 to 15 years.
Replacement and upgrades of old signals would bring improved technology, minimized stops, and fewer delays.
While using the plan as a guide, the town has been able to work on upgrading many of the older controllers over the past year.
“We have upgraded all but three of the signal controllers,” Peters said.
The town has also upgraded the traffic cabinets at two intersections, and the vehicle detection system at six intersections.
Vehicle detection in the Town of Greeneville is done through the use of inductive loops placed in the street pavement. These loops can degrade over time due to pavement wear, and weather conditions. If these loops fall into disrepair, the operations of traffic signals can become impaired and ineffective.
The Town of Greeneville replaced these aging invective loops on the 11-E with Wavetronix radar detection. This radar detection system is newer technology that is reliable for vehicle detection and less disruptive to traffic and pavement. Radar detection is also easier to maintain. For four lane intersections, the cost of a radar system is comparable to that of a multi-loop invective loop system.
While town officials are not using the exact phasing from the study, they have a method to signal upgrading decisions.
“We’re not using the recommended phasing, but rather, we’re choosing the upgrades and locations that give the best return on investment,” Peters said. “For example, the vehicle detection at 11-E and Erwin Highway was chosen in anticipation of the Chick-Fil-A opening, since we knew it would generate additional traffic.”
According to Peters, the signal cabinet at the intersection of Tusculum Boulevard and Bernard Avenue was replaced and upgraded because the old cabinet was knocked out by a power surge.
Therefore, while town officials may not have been able to afford the entire plan and its scheduled phases all at once last year, they have been making steady improvements where they can using the plan recommendations as a guide. There are more improvements and upgrades to come, according to Peters.
“We have a few more vehicle detection upgrades planned for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, and possibly some interconnectivity via fiber,” Peters said.
Fiber connectivity provides a faster and more reliable connection between traffic signals and traffic management centers.
All of these upgrades are meant to provide fewer delays and more efficient traffic flow for Greeneville drivers.