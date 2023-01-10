A fire that ripped through a mobile home early Saturday on Horton Highway in Chuckey appears to have been caused by an electrical issue, according to sheriff’s deputies.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at 15700 Horton Highway. Occupant Barbara J. Buckner escaped without injury, Deputy Daniel Lynch said in a report.
As first responders arrived on scene, the trailer was “completely engulfed in flames,” the report said.
Buckner told deputies she got up to use the bathroom and noticed smoke coming from an unknown location. She went outside and called county 911 Dispatch before going back inside to recover animals there.
A witness driving by saw flames coming from the mobile home. He stopped and assisted Buckner in removing pets from inside.
The witness told deputies that the fire appeared to have started on the left side of the trailer as it faces the road.
Deputies learned the mobile home had been condemned by the county “and no one was supposed to be living in the structure,” the report said.
Buckner had heaters on “and the fire appears to be electrical in nature,” the report said.
The mobile home was destroyed. Buckner had been renting it. The owner is listed as Lynda Hughes-Dawson.