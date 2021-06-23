A car was struck by a freight train after it pulled onto railroad tracks about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Asheville Highway at the rail crossing near West Main Street.
Driver Darrell Dalton was not injured, a Greeneville police crash report said.
Dalton was southbound on the 70 Truck Route and approaching the traffic light at the intersection with Asheville Highway.
The 2011 Kia sedan driven by Dalton was in traffic backed up to the train tracks near West Irish Street. Dalton pulled onto the tracks “to wait for traffic to move forward,” the report said.
After Dalton pulled onto the tracks, a westbound Norfolk Southern freight train approached, striking the car on the driver’s side.
Dalton was able to get out of the car and move to safety before it was hit by the train, the report said.
Greeneville police, assisted by Norfolk Southern police, conducted the crash investigation.
The Kia driven by Dalton had heavy driver’s side damage. The freight train was proceeding toward Newport when the car was struck.
Under driver actions, “fail to obey traffic controls” was listed in the report. No citations were issued.
After the crash, the train came to a halt on tracks in Greeneville for about an hour, blocking several railroad crossings, including the heavily traveled 70 Truck Route intersection near West Main Street.
The Kia was in a line of cars stopped for a red light at the intersection. A Norfolk Southern police officer said flashing red warning lights and rail crossing safety gates were functioning properly.
Traffic snarled on West Main Street and nearby side streets early Wednesday afternoon as drivers found alternate routes around the blocked rail crossings. The freight train began moving again about 1:15 p.m.
Also responding to the crash were the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Norfolk Southern maintenance crews.