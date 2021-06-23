A freight train struck a car about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Asheville Highway at the rail crossing near West Main Street.
The driver was not injured. Greeneville police said the driver got out of the car before it was struck by the Norfolk Southern freight train.
Greeneville police, assisted by Norfolk Southern police, are conducting an investigation into the crash.
The Kia sedan involved in the crash had heavy driver’s side damage from the impact of the crash. The freight train was proceeding toward Newport when it struck the car.
After the crash, the train was halted on tracks in Greeneville for about an hour, blocking several railroad crossings, including the heavily traveled crossing on Asheville Highway near Main Street.
Police said the car was being driven toward Main Street. It was in a line of cars stopped for a red light at the intersection. The driver apparently pulled onto the tracks with flashing red rail crossing lights and safety gates down.
Traffic snarled on West Main Street and nearby side streets early Wednesday afternoon as drivers found alternate routes around the blocked rail crossings. The freight train began moving again about 1:15 p.m.
The driver was not immediately identified by police. Also on scene were the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Norfolk Southern maintenance crews.