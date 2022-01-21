Members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition received instruction Thursday on the application of naloxone and were also updated on the scope of overdose trends within the opioid and methamphetamine abuse epidemic.
Coalition members heard a comprehensive presentation by Sherry Barnett, regional overdose prevention specialist with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
Barnett applies personal knowledge. The licensed nurse practitioner, now eight years in recovery, is vocal about her experience with opioid addiction. Barnett presents educational programs to community groups, law enforcement and any others wanting to hear her message.
Being inclusive when educating others about the importance of having the opioid overdose antidote naloxone available is important, Barnett said. A stigma is still attached to the drug and those with substance use disorders, and some people remain skeptical about making nalaxone available on a widespread basis.
“Coming from recovery, you have to understand the opinions of (others),” the certified peer recovery specialist told coalition members.
Nalaxone, known by the brand name Narcan, can be applied to reverse the effect of a potentially fatal opioid overdose. Nalaxone is now used by law enforcement officers, available to school staff and also made available to members of the community, particularly those at high risk and family members.
A real danger is posed to the drug-using public by increased fentanyl availability. Fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic about 50 times more potent than heroin, is sold in various forms, including “counterfeit” pills sold on the street that buyers believe to be Oxycodone or similar drugs.
In 2020 in Tennessee, two out of three overdose deaths involved fentanyl.
“One pill can kill and that’s no joke,” Barnett said.
There is a trend of some people mixing fentanyl with methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant that police say is now the illicit drug of choice in the region. Barnett said the practice, known as “speedballing,” can easily lead to a fatal overdose.
Barnett was told by Greeneville police that during a span several weeks ago, officers were encountering two or three overdoses per shift that required administering Narcan.
Narcan is not effective on methamphetamine, but Barnett said officials are seeing a disturbing trend in the area involving fentanyl.
“We’re getting adulterated methamphetamine with fentanyl,” she said.
Of the 12 fatal overdoses reported in Greene County in 2020, nine involved fentanyl. Five others involved methamphetamine, three pain relievers and one from heroin.
Risk factors can include mixing illicit and prescription opioids, mixing opioids with stimulants or using counterfeit pills or other unknown substances.
Overdoses are “highly under-reported,” Barnett said.
There were 143 Greene County residents treated for a non-fatal drug overdose in 2020.
That makes it all the more important for citizens to have access to Narcan and know how to administer it to an overdose victim.
“People who are saving lives now are people like you and me,” she said.
Barnett explained the mental and physical dynamics of addiction and what draws individuals into the destructive cycle of drug abuse. She also outlined how someone should respond in a drug overdose situation.
Relapse is often part of recovery, and Barnett advocates a “non-judgmental approach.”
She identified risk factors and offered tools for preventing drug overdoses.
Those who overdose on opioids essentially stop breathing. Narcan must be administered by another person.
“If you can Narcan yourself, you are not overdosing,” Barnett said.
Narcan can be applied in the form of a nasal spray or by intra-muscular injection.
“If you can’t wake somebody up, I don’t care if it is an overdose or not, try Narcan,” Barnett said. “Always call EMS.”
Narcan is effective for 30 to 90 minutes. It can be obtained directly from a pharmacist or from Barnett, who is part of the Tennessee Save a Life Program overseen by the state Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services. Barnett can be reached at sherry@scadcoalition.org.
Fourteen members of the all-volunteer anti-drug coalition participated in the Narcan education session. Barnett was complimentary of resources already available in Greene County.
“I love your Recovery Court and I love your officers and I appreciate all that you do,” she said.
Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition members were told Thursday by organization Secretary Wendy Peay about a grant that will help the group fight the war on drugs more effectively.
United Way of Greene County recently received a six-month grant from the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee to hire a temporary, part-time staff member.
The $43,000 grant will help the coalition address prevention and reduction of substance abuse in Greene County.
Peay, executive director of United Way of Greene County, said a search to fill the position is underway.
“This is going to be a real help, and we look forward to having an ongoing, robust organization,” Peay said.