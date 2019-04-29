Rescue Squad Training

The Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad practices an extrication training scenario using a vehicle on its top with damaged, inoperable doors. Training exercises Saturday at Malone’s Wrecker Service allowed members to earn their recertification in extrication, GERS 1st Lt. Eric Kaltenmark said, adding that local wrecker services help the squad by providing cars for training exercises.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes