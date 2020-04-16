Transition of operational functions of the fixed base operator will be discussed Friday by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. In accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order, the meeting will be held remotely as a conference call and can also be viewed live on the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page.
The public can attend the meeting by participating in the conference call at 423-783-2805 using the PIN 37612 or by making comments on the Facebook Live video page.
On the agenda is discussion of the transition for the Airport Authority to assume responsibilities that have been under the authority of the fixed base operator previously such as fuel purchase authorization, securing labor to run operations, insurance, date of transfer and other necessary actions for operation.
Also on the agenda is review of a $2,500 spending authorization level for the airport manager and Airport Authority chairman, a review of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and an update on the state grant to build a new hangar at the airport, including a plan to find funding needed to complete the project.