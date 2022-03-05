A fire Saturday morning in an electrical transformer on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greene County caused a “significant service disruption” to thousands of Comcast/Xfinity customers in the region.
Service had been restored to 99% of customers by 6 p.m. Saturday, Comcast spokeswoman Sara Jo Walker said.
Broadband and electrical lines were damaged in the transformer fire.
The fire caused “significant damage to our lines, but our crews worked diligently to repair them,” Walker said in an email.
The fire happened “early (Saturday) morning and impacted thousands of customers in parts of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Walker said.