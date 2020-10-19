The coronavirus has delayed implementation of a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant to be used to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum.
The safety-oriented mobility grant, approved in May by TDOT, will provide up to $125,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs like additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
Mayor Alan Corley said last week that the state will provide the city with a list of consulting firms, one of which will be chosen to assist with the grant planning process.
The coronavirus has slowed progress as state resources are directed toward the COVID-19 pandemic response.
“The last I heard, we will have (the list) by the end of the year and then we will have to go through a process of evaluating firms on the list,” Corley said.
The city applied to TDOT in January for the planning grant, with the goal of completing a comprehensive transportation plan for Tusculum.
City Planner Erica Malpass has given Tusculum officials a list of possible projects completed in other communities that grant money could be used to plan for and will also help with selection of a consultant, Corley said.
“As we make improvements, we have a guide to go by, sort of a master plan,” Corley said.
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match.
Pedestrian safety and more efficient traffic control are two topics regularly raised by residents, and applying for the TDOT grant was suggested as a means to find solutions. The planning process will address projected needs in those areas, with the goal of creating a Community Mobility Plan.
The city and Tusculum University jointly submitted the planning grant application.
The mobility plan “will help to identify the existing multi-modal, and the future transportation systems as planned by the University Master Plan” that may include roadways, public transportation, rail, bicycle and pedestrian facilities “that are needed to safely serve the current and anticipated travel demand in the growing population and student body,” according to information from the First Tennessee Development District.
The Community Mobility Plan will “help to strengthen the connection and community vision” between city transportation planning and the university’s Campus Master Plan, which was last updated in 2002.
“The planning commission recognizes the increasing vehicular and pedestrian traffic around the campus of Tusculum University as well as vehicular traffic on East Andrew Johnson Highway, the Tusculum Bypass, Erwin Highway, Harlan Street and Sam Doak Street is posing additional safety issues for both drivers and pedestrians,” states a resolution adopted in May by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Planning commission members have been provided information that outlines possible improvements that could be made through resources provided by a TDOT grant.
The Community Mobility Plan would analyze transportation factors in the city, including roadway design deficiencies along Erwin Highway/State Route 107, roadway capacity issues, pedestrian and traffic safety issues, and intermodal issues like bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation.
A study of a proposed Shiloh Road closure and development “of alternative collector roads surrounding the university,” using Gilland Street as a possible bypass collector, may also be looked at, officials said.
Pedestrian safety, roadway deficiencies and sign deficiencies are three priority areas that could be addressed if a grant is awarded, planners have said.
In the past, the city would have taken the lead in choosing a consultant to assist with the grant.
“Now, the state will evaluate consulting firms,” Corley said. “As I understand it, that’s the plan.”