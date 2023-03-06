Members of the U.S. Navy, members of USS Greeneville Inc., and community leaders met Monday evening at the Greene County Partnership to plan a future visit to Greeneville and East Tennessee for over 60 Navy personnel from numerous different naval vessels, including crew members currently assigned to the USS Greeneville.
Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Chambers with the Navy Office of Community Outreach met with members of the local community in a planning session for “Tri-Cities Navy Week,” which while centered on the Tri-Cities, will include visits to Greeneville from Navy sailors.
“It’s Tri-Cities Navy Week, but really all of east Tennessee as well. We like to venture out a little bit and not just stay in Johnson City or Bristol,” Chambers said. “This is special for us, and I know it’s very special for you as well.”
While USS Greeneville sailors have visited Greeneville and Greene County before, this is the first time the Navy is holding an official “Navy Week” in east Tennessee.
“This is technically the first time we have ever been here for an event like this. It’s always good to get to different areas of the country,” Chambers said.
The Navy Week will be April 3-9, with some sailors being in Greeneville on April 3 and 4, including four sailors from the USS Greeneville. Chambers said that around 60 to 70 sailors will be in east Tennessee for the week-long event.
Chambers said that number of sailors was “a pretty good number for a Navy Week.”
Tri-Cities Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include senior Navy leaders with ties to the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area, namesake sailors serving on USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, and performances by the U.S. Navy Band Northeast.
The week-long event will also feature educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Tennessee and the Navy, demonstrations about the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy, educational STEM presentations and fitness demonstrations by technicians, medics and divers, and educational presentations on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.
Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program, designed to allow the citizens of the Tri-Cities region to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity.
Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.
“The Navy is mostly on the coasts, so we want to create relationships with the rest of the country and those communities,” Chambers said.
Chambers said sailors will participate in numerous events in Greeneville as a part of Navy Week.
Chambers said that planners thought, “We’ve got USS Greeneville here, and we know how proud they are of their sub and their sailors, so let’s do something down in Greeneville.”
The SSN 772, also known as the USS Greeneville named after Greeneville thanks to a local community effort in the late 1980s, has operated as a part of the U.S. Navy’s fleet for 33 years. It is a “Los Angeles” class, nuclear-powered attack submarine.
Chambers said that while the event will provide an opportunity to visit their namesake town, other sailors from Greeneville on different vessels could also visit town during the event.
Plans are being made for sailors to meet with local schools and community organizations and to “see what makes Greeneville, Greeneville,” according to Chambers.
For more information on Tri-Cities Navy Week as its official schedule develops, visit the event’s webpage at: outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Tri-Cities-2023/ .