An Aug. 26 Greene County Criminal Court trial date was set Thursday for two men and a woman who allegedly participated in home invasion-related crimes in 2017.
Dondriquez S. Gaines, 26, of Kiser Boulevard, is charged with especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
Charged with the same offenses are Abby R. Kelton, 31, of Gregory Avenue; and Malik Ali Shabazz Donaldson, 26, of Anderson, South Carolina.
Gaines, Kelton and Donaldson appeared Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson
Gaines, Kelton and Donaldson allegedly entered the home of a Greeneville man who suffered serious injuries during the incident.
Greeneville police said in reports that early on the morning of July 25, 2017, officers responded to a house in the 900 block of Wesley Avenue to investigate the report of a robbery.
“Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old male seriously injured on the front porch of the residence,” a police report said.
The victim suffered severe lacerations during the incident, a police report said. A 91-year-old woman was located inside the home, shaken but unharmed.
The male victim was treated at the former Takoma Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center, where he received further treatment.
Gaines and Kelton were arrested on July 26, 2017. Donaldson was taken into custody in October 2019.
The defendants are free on bond bonding trial.