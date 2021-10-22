The trial of a man supervising two children when a camper fire started last year that killed a 3-year-old boy and severely burned his twin sister is now set to start Jan. 19, 2022.
Robert Ryan Inbody, 39, is charged with with two counts of aggravated child endangerment. A Greene County Criminal Court trial on the charges set for Sept. 21 was continued by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to the January 2022 date.
The fire on May 6, 2020, destroyed the camper at the 1435 Woolsey Road address the children lived at with Inbody and their mother, Devin Lee Cullum-Black.
Cullum-Black, 40, was not home when the fire started. She was charged in 2020 with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect. She is free on $60,000 bond pending arraignment Nov. 30 in Greene County Criminal Court. A September arraignment date was continued by Dugger to Nov. 30.
Inbody was charged in May with the aggravated child neglect counts in a presentment handed up by a Greene County Grand Jury. He is held on $150,000 bond pending trial in the Greene County Detention Center.
Cole Able Elijah Black, 3, died in the fire. The boy’s twin sister, Bobby Caliber Black, suffered second- and third-degree burns. She was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later transferred to the pediatric intensive care burn ward at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The girl’s current condition was not available on Thursday.
Charges were initially filed against Inbody following the fire. The cases of Inbody and Cullum-Black were bound over to a grand jury in July 2020 from General Sessions Court.
Language in grand jury presentments state that Inbody committed the offenses by knowingly “exposing” the children or knowingly failing to protect them “from neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger.”
The act of endangerment “resulted in serious bodily injury” to the children, the presentment states.
Inbody was operating a welder near the camper when the fire started, according to a sheriff’s department arrest warrant. The welder was powered by a nearby generator.
“Due to the welding helmet and the noise of the generator (Inbody) was unable to adequately supervise the child and did not know the camper had caught on fire,” an affidavit of complaint said.
Both children were left unattended in the camper “for an indeterminate time,” one complaint said.
“The minor child perished in the fire as a direct result of the neglect exhibited by (Inbody),” it said.
The 30-foot camper was destroyed in the fire.
Witnesses told deputies that Inbody pulled the girl out of a camper window and handed her to another person before leaving the property on a four-wheeler. Reports filed by a detective allege Cullum-Black assisted Inbody after he fled the fire scene.
Cullum-Black allegedly picked Inbody up in Kingsport and took him to a Greeneville motel. Authorities located the couple the day after the fire at the motel.
Investigators found a moonshine still in a shed near the camper, which was next to an unoccupied single-wide trailer on the Woolsey Road property.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted the sheriff’s department with the investigation.
Inbody “left the scene in an attempt to avoid speaking with authorities concerning the incident,” a TBI news release said.
Investigators found that extension cords run from the trailer had been spliced together, a deputy’s report said.
The welder was hooked up to the generator. The still and two 55-gallon drums full of suspected corn mash were in a shed next to the generator near the camper.
Results of the fire investigation have not been released by authorities.