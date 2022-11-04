A federal court trial date has been set for a former Greene County man on charges alleging sexual exploitation of children and receiving material containing child pornography.
Cameron Ty Bolyard, 34, formerly of Birdwell Circle, is in federal custody in Kentucky. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Richardson Wyrick Tuesday set a Dec. 13 jury trial date for Bolyard in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker will preside at trial.
A U.S. District Court grand jury handed up a five-count indictment on Bolyard in March 2021. The indictment states the alleged offenses were committed in Kingsport in Sullivan County.
Bolyard “knowingly or attempt(ed) to knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce and minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct,” according to the first count of the indictment.
He was indicted on two counts of “knowingly receiving and distribut(ing) any child pornography that has been transported, shipped or mailed in interstate or foreign commerce, including by computer.”
The fifth offense alleges Bolyard did “knowingly possess any manner of child pornography that has been transported, shipped or mailed in interstate or foreign commerce including by computer.”
The counts cover alleged activity between Oct. 25, 2020, and Feb. 19, 2021.
Bolyard was arrested March 22, 2021 on the charges. He entered a not guilty plea two days later in U.S District Court.
A Nov. 29 plea agreement deadline was set by Wyrick. Bolyard is represented by a federal public defender.