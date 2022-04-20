A July 11 federal court trial date was recently set for Joseph Dale Hale, who allegedly shot at a Greeneville police officer last year after a traffic stop and subsequently briefly escaped from the Greene County Detention Center.
An inmate who allegedly helped Hale escape from the jail in October 2021 also faced federal charges. In March, 54-year-old Robert Keith Steelman entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to a charge of aiding or assisting the escape of a person committed to the custody of the attorney general.
Steelman is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charge June 23 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, according to court documents.
HALE CASE
At a recent motion hearing for Hale in U.S. District Court, U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker granted a request by defense lawyer Douglas L. Payne to reschedule Hale’s trial to July 11 because Payne had just recently been assigned to the case.
At a motion hearing held April 14, Payne requested that Hale “be evaluated by the Bureau of Prisons for competency to stand trial and assist his attorney during his representation,” according to a motion to file a document that remains under seal.
The sealed document “contains sensitive and personal information about (Hale), which is not normally the type of information disclosed to the public,” the motion states.
The motion was granted by Corker.
Hale, 30, is charged by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a three-count indictment filed in November 2021 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
He is charged with:
- knowingly possessing in commerce and affecting commerce, a firearm, a HiPoint 9 millimeter pistol, “that firearm being transported in interstate commerce.”
- knowingly possessing in commerce and affecting commerce, ammunition, “that ammunition being transported in interstate commerce.”
- knowingly escaping from custody of the Greene County Detention Center, “a facility in which he was lawfully confined by direction of the U.S. Attorney General by virtue of a detention order of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said custody being the result of his arrest for an indictment charging a felony offense.”
Hale, formerly of Kingsport Highway, has numerous pending charges in Greene County Criminal Court.
He was indicted last year by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a person previously convicted of a felony and theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
Hale was also indicted on several charges in connection with alleged offenses committed earlier in July 2021, including theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000, public intoxication and two failure to appear counts out of General Sessions Court.
Other non-indicted charges are pending against Hale for the Oct. 7, 2021, jail escape, including theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000, leaving the scene of an accident and several traffic citations.
On the afternoon of July 28, 2021, a Greeneville police officer attempted a traffic stop on a car driven by Hale. The car, reported stolen several days earlier, did not stop. Police knew that Hale had multiple pending felony arrest warrants.
Another officer attempted a traffic stop on Arnold Road. Hale allegedly continued to evade police to the 500 block of North Hill Street.
Hale got out of the the car and allegedly fired three rounds in the direction of an officer from a 9 millimeter handgun before he fled on foot toward North Irish Street, a police report said.
A manhunt by multiple agencies ended when Hale was located more than five hours later on Poor Farm Road. Police recovered a handgun and ammunition.
Hale was awaiting court appearances on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2021, when he allegedly walked out of the front door of the Greene County Detention Center disguised as a trustee.
About 30 minutes later, the Greeneville Police Department received a call about a man resembling Hale stealing a sport utility vehicle from a driveway in the 100 block of Chapel Street.
The stolen SUV was found a short time later by sheriff’s deputies after it crashed on Mary Lamons Road, off Kingsport Highway. The driver, described as Hale, ran into nearby woods.
Hale was taken into custody a short time later and returned to the jail.
Hale was on state probation at the time of the alleged July offense. He entered guilty pleas in March in Greene County Criminal Court to counts of theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 and theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000 in connection with charges filed in 2020.
Hale is scheduled to be arraigned May 13 on the state charges against him in Greene County Criminal Court. He is currently under the supervision of the U.S. Marshals Service in Kentucky, according to a federal court documents.
STEELMAN CASE
Steelman, an inmate in the Greene County Detention Center at the time of Hale’s October 2021 escape, was included as a co-defendant in Hale’s indictment by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On March 1, prosecuting Assistant U.S. Attorney B. Todd Martin signed off on a plea agreement that includes a guilty plea by Steelman to aiding or assisting the escape of a person committed to the custody of the attorney general.
Terms of the plea agreement state that at sentencing June 23, Steelman will receive a maximum prison term of five years, a supervised release term not exceeding three years and a fine not to exceed $250,000.
Steelman’s plea agreement detailed his alleged assistance to Hale on Oct. 7, 2021, and details of Hale’s escape.
At the time, Hale was housed in the county jail by the U.S. Marshals Service. pending his federal trial.
On the day of Hale’s escape, Steelman was housed with Hale in the jail’s maximum security section. Steelman was in the booking/processing area.
“Security cameras captured video of the defendant stealing a set of blue, trustee clothes from the top of a cabinet in a booking/procession area” of the jail and placing it inside his clothing.
“The defendant then provided the set of trustee clothes to co-defendant Hale,” the plea agreement states.
Later that day, Hale told a correction officer that he defecated on himself and needed a shower. Hale was escorted to a shower area and the correction officer left.
Hale “changed into the trustee clothes that (Steelman) had provided him, placed a mask over his mouth and nose, and proceeded to secured doors within (the jail). Because of his disguise as a trustee, (Hale) was allowed to exit GCDC’s secure interior,” the plea agreement states.
Once Hale reached an unsecured area of the jail, he fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later after allegedly stealing a vehicle and wrecking it.
Steelman stipulated in the plea agreement that he took the trustee clothes and gave them to Hale, knowing he was in federal custody
Steelman has a status hearing on the state charges in connection with Hale’s escape scheduled for July 28 in Greene County Criminal Court. Steelman was being held in the jail on charges that include evading arrest when Hale escaped in October 2021.