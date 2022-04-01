A Greene County Criminal Court trial date of Sept. 19 was set Thursday by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. for a woman and man charged in connection with the April 2021 death of a 10-month-old boy.
Ashley Jaira McCamey, 22, and Brandon Michael Marsh, 28, are each charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
McCamey, the infant boy’s mother, is also charged with aggravated child endangerment.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to first-degree murder presentments handed up in July 2021 by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Kade Jackson Paris died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
The presentments allege neglect of the 10-month-old by McCamey and Marsh, her boyfriend. The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to the murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called last April 22 to 175 Twin Barns Road, Marsh’s address. McCamey listed an East Broyles Street address in the grand jury presentments.
Investigators found the 10-month-old deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh.
The aggravated child endangerment charge filed against McCamey states that she “knowingly exposed” or “failed to protect” the infant boy “from neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger to the child, and the act of endangerment resulted in serious bodily injury to the child.”
The aggravated child abuse charges filed against McCamey and Marsh state that Kade Jackson Paris was treated “in such a manner as to inflict injury and the act of abuse resulted in serious bodily injury to the child.”
McCamey and Marsh remain held on $250,000 bond each in the Greene County Detention Center.
Dugger set May and July motion dates in the case. The trial of McCamey and Marsh had been scheduled for May 16 but was continued.