An April 26 trial date is set for Henry Ronnie Martin, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2008 death of a Greene County woman.
Martin, 70, the former owner of a local bail bond service, was charged in November 2019 with the murder count in connection with the death of June Marlene Carter.
A Greene County Grand Jury Monday issued a superceding presentment in the case. Martin was indicted in November 2019 by a grand jury on the second-degree murder charge. He is also charged in the presentment with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
Martin, of Woodland Circle, remains free on $250,000 bond pending resolution of the case.
Carter was an agent with the South Greene Bail Bonds service operated by Martin. She “made her home” with Martin, according to Carter’s obituary in The Greeneville Sun. Carter, 56, died unexpectedly on May 9, 2008, according to the obituary, which listed Martin as her fiancé.
“New developments” in the case led to the charges being filed in November 2019 against Martin, District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said at the time.
The second-degree murder presentment states that Martin “knowingly” committed the offense “by inflicting blunt force trauma to (Carter’s) head” and then allegedly concealing evidence of the crime by removing a cabinet from his home.
Martin allegedly removed the cabinet after Carter’s death “before the arrival of law enforcement officers in order to avoid the cabinet incriminating him,” the presentment says.
Carter’s death initially came under investigation in May 2008. Then-Sheriff Steve Burns said at the time that Carter was found “unresponsive” at her residence. A report filed by a sheriff’s deputy on the night of Carter’s death said she was found by Martin.
In 2019, Martin allegedly admitted to “hiding the cabinet from law enforcement officers,” the report said.
Carter’s death commenced “tolling the statute of limitations” on Martin, meaning the statute of limitations in the case was legally suspended
There is no statute of limitations on a murder charge. By tolling the statute of limitations, the clock governing the other charges essentially stopped running in 2008 and began again in 2019 after Martin allegedly admitted hiding the cabinet, according to the presentment.
The aggravated assault presentment states that Martin allegedly caused “serious bodily injury” to Carter “by inflicting multiple blunt force injuries to her head and body.”
A March 29 motion hearing in the case is scheduled. Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson will preside at the Criminal Court jury trial.