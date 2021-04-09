A July 26 trial date was set Thursday by Chancellor E.G. Moody to determine damages in the “Sullivan Baby Doe” case following a nearly four-year legal battle to hold opioid pillmakers accountable for the addiction epidemic in Northeast Tennessee.
Plaintiffs in the case seek more than $2.4 billion in damages, an amount supported by expert testimony, according to the plaintiffs’ law firm.
The lawsuit filed in June 2017 by three district attorneys general in Northeast Tennessee is widely known as the Sullivan Baby Doe case. Plaintiffs include Dan E. Armstrong, of the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene County; 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
The plaintiffs are represented by the Nashville law firm of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.
The case will go to trial in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport.
Plaintiffs also include an infant born drug-dependent, listed as Baby Doe, by and through a Guardian Ad Litem. Corporate defendants include Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The trial date comes following a ruling this week by Moody that granted default judgment on liability in favor of plaintiffs, but reserved determination of damages for trial.
The court cited as part of its basis for the judgment a dozen false statements made by Endo’s attorneys, as well as a “coordinated strategy between Endo and its counsel to…interfere with the administration of justice.”
The Sullivan Baby Doe suit was filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court. The complaint listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a “pill mill” doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
“As part of the national scrutiny brought to bear on opioid producers and distributors, due in part to Sullivan Baby Doe’s arguments, Purdue and Mallinckrodt have both declared bankruptcy, with claims proceeding against them in related courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant,” a news release from the law firm said.
Numerous other cities and counties have filed similar lawsuits after the local Baby Doe suit was initiated in 2017.
“After a four-year fight in which Endo has tried to delay, derail and subvert justice, the court has laid bare Endo’s attempts to put their thumb on the scale of justice,” said J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of the Nashville law firm.
To read Moody’s ruling, go to: https://tnbabydoe.com/index.php/2021/04/06/default-judgment-against-endo-april-6-2021/
“The court has found that Endo knowingly participated in the illegal drug market in violation of Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act,” Stranch said. “We look forward to presenting to a jury the amount of damage that this illegal conduct has caused to the governmental plaintiffs and to Baby Doe, and we will be asking for more than $2.4 billion in damages.”