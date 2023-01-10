A 2024 trial date has been set for the teenager charged with the killings of his grandmother and brother last year.
Jordan Michael Allen, 16, was indicted Jan. 3 on two counts of first-degree murder by a Greene County Grand jury in connection with the deaths of 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong last year filed documents stating the intent of his office to prosecute Allen as an adult.
A jury trial date is set for Jan. 22, 2024, according to court filings.
A Greene County Criminal Court arraignment scheduled Friday for Allen was rescheduled. A pretrial conference in the case is set for March 30 before Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Allen allegedly committed the murders on April 24, 2022, on family property at 7140 Old Snapps Ferry Road.
Allen was 16 years old at the time the crime was committed. He turns 17 in February. Allen allegedly told sheriff’s department investigators he planned his actions in advance.
The first call in relation to the crime was received late on the night of April 24 by Greene County 911 Dispatch. Cole and her grandson were found deceased by sheriff’s deputies who arrived early on April 25 at the Old Snapps Ferry Road property.
Allen acted “premeditatedly and intentionally” by “inflicting blunt force injuries to the head and sharp force injuries to the neck” of both victims, according to the grand jury murder indictments.
The 16-year-old “admitted to hitting the victim(s) in the head multiple times with a hammer,” sheriff’s Detective Capt. Jeff Davis wrote in a petition statement.
The defendant “stated he began planning to kill the victims earlier the same afternoon. This act was premeditated and intentional,” Davis wrote.
The case was transferred to Criminal Court last year from Greene County Juvenile Court. During two Juvenile Court transfer hearings, eight witnesses testified and 21 exhibits were entered by the state.
Testimony was heard from a Department of Children’s Services worker and from an employee of Youth Villages, which provides help for young people with emotional, mental and behavioral problems.
Both worked with Allen in late 2021 and early 2022 after allegations that he had left his grandparents’ home four times and was unsupervised. The Youth Villages worker testified she had worked with Allen “on de-escalation techniques, coping skills and developed a safety plan for the family.”
The DCS caseworker closed Allen’s case on March 31, 2022.
Allen remains in custody on $800,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
Allen is being held in a cell by himself, and kept separate from adult detainees as per state requirements,” jail administrator John Key stated in an email.
Allen is represented by the Greene County Public Defender’s Office.