A July trial date was set Friday in Greene County Criminal Court for Stephen Hixson, Greeneville assistant police chief, who is charged with a count of domestic assault.
Hixson, 51, was charged with the misdemeanor offense in March. The alleged victim is his stepdaughter. Judge John F. Dugger Jr. set a July 12 trial date for Hixson, who entered a not guilty plea in the case.
Hixson was on medical leave from the police department when the alleged incident happened in December 2022. He recently returned to work full time on an “administrative duty” basis, city Manager Todd Smith said this week.
Hixson will continue working on administrative duty until the case is resolved, Smith said.
The alleged victim stated her preference this week to have the trial venue moved and prosecutors who know Hixson recuse themselves from the case because “it would be extremely difficult to have a fair and unbiased trial here.”
The alleged victim addressed the request to 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
Armstrong’s office responded the next day.
“Under the Constitution, the defendant has the right to have his case heard in the county where the offense occurred. The prosecution has no ability whatsoever to request a change of venue. The only person that can do that in this case is Mr. Hixson,” an email states.
“Further, General Armstrong is not going to recuse this office from the prosecution,” it continued.
Armstrong wrote in a seperate email this week he was not aware "of any legal mechanism through which the state can request a change of venue.”
Armstrong wrote that his office “has no plans, nor reason, to recuse ourselves from the prosecution of this case.”
Hixson has been with the Greeneville Police Department for more than 25 years and is acquainted with many of those working within the legal system. His lawyer, T. Hunter Shelton, wrote this week in an email that he and his client “have great trust in the judges of our district and are certain they would be fair and impartial no matter who is standing before them.”
A grand jury presentment states Hixson committed the offense of domestic assault “by recklessly causing bodily injury” on Dec. 10, 2022, to his stepdaughter, at the Sunnyside Ridge Drive home where both lived at the time.
An initial complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and referred to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to Greeneville police.
Hixson posted $2,000 bond on the charge. A TBI news release issued after the grand jury indictment states that Hixson “assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument.”
The alleged victim met with a TBI special agent and Armstrong before evidence was presented to the grand jury.
The alleged victim’s father, Michael Patrick, issued a statement after the charge was filed.
“My family and I are awaiting the case to go to trial and are trusting in the legal system for a judicial resolution,” it states.