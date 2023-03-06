An April 2024 U.S. District Court trial date has been set for a lawsuit filed by former Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Michael E. Crum naming the Town of Greeneville as defendant.
The civil action filed in December 2022 by Crum in U.S. District Court in Greeneville seeks $1.25 million in damages and reinstatement to his job for alleged “unlawful employment practices and deprivation of property and liberty.”
The jury trial will begin on April 9, 2024, in Knoxville, according to a scheduling order by U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan.
In the lawsuit, Crum maintains his property, liberty and due process rights were violated in connection with his termination as Greeneville assistant police chief in December 2021.
Crum was dismissed Dec. 6, 2021, after an internal investigation revealed low morale among police officers, along with allegations of favoritism and possible discriminatory treatment of female officers.
Crum, who served for 31 years in the Greeneville Police Department, seeks lost wages, benefits, other compensatory damages “and other legal and equitable relief to which (he) may be entitled,” according to the lawsuit.
Crum lost employment, compensation and benefits after being fired, along with a “loss in reputation and respect, loss of career opportunities, embarrassment, humiliation and mental anguish,” the lawsuit states.
In a response to the lawsuit, the Town of Greeneville maintains Crum “failed to assert or establish his entitlement to injunctive or equitable relief.”
Multiple allegations made in the civil action are denied by the Town of Greeneville, including that Crum established a cause of action under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution for violation of his due process rights.
In a federal court filing, the town sought dismissal of the complaint by Crum.
In September 2021, a job satisfaction and morale survey was conducted among police department officers through the town Human Resources Department. The survey, which focused on the “culture” within the department, was evaluated by the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service.
The lawsuit states that the survey advised officers that their responses would be anonymous and reviewed “by HR staff only.”
It states that “despite the (survey) being allegedly anonymous, (Crum’s) human resources director conducted several limited and selective face-to-face interviews with certain (employees) to discuss morale survey issues.”
In its response, the town states that responses of police department employees were anonymous, and that “many police department employees, on their own volition, personally and privately shared concerns, issues and complaints” with the town human resources director. An allegation that the town sought “selective interviews” with certain employees is denied.
“On the contrary, police department employees with a concern contacted (human resources) on their own accord and arranged a meeting” to report concerns, the town response states.
The town denied that MTAS reviewed information regarding the human resources interviews with employees. MTAS conducted its own interviews with 55 police department employees, the town response states.
The town admits that after reviewing the MTAS report about the police department, Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith made it known to Crum that his job “would be terminated, either by way of his voluntary resignation or involuntary by termination,” and the original complaint that resulted in the morale survey that expanded to the MTAS investigation was not provided to Crum or police Chief Tim Ward.
The town denies Crum’s lawsuit allegation that Smith “simply cherry-picked the MTAS report considering only the negative, disregarding the positive comments of (Crum) in forming a basis for requesting (him) to resign.”
The town denies allegations that Smith denied Crum “the opportunity to clear his name from the harmful reports made against him, to have a hearing and present evidence, to review evidence lodged against him fully and fairly.”
The town contends that the MTAS final review that led to Crum’s termination “found the complaint had merit and concluded a hostile work environment and discrimination existed due to Crum’s actions as assistant police chief,” leading to his “involuntary” separation from the job.
A pre-trial discovery planning meeting involving lawyers for Crum and the Town of Greeneville was held in February. A three-day trial is anticipated, according to court documents.
Prospects for a pre-trial settlement “are unknown at this time,” according to a court document.
“The parties do not consent to have this proceeding conducted by a magistrate judge,” a discovery planning process report states.