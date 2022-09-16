Two murder trials set this month in Greene County Criminal Court are temporarily off the docket.
MARSH, MCCAMEY TRIAL
Brandon Michael Marsh and Ashley J. McCamey are charged in connection with the death of an infant in April 2021. A jury trial for Marsh and McCamey was scheduled to begin Monday.
Pretrial motions for Marsh and McCamey are now set for Monday. A new trial date will be set at that time, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said.
Marsh, 29, and McCamey, 22, are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris.
Marsh and McCamey were charged with the murder counts last year in Greene County Grand Jury presentments. Both are also charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to the first-degree murder presentments.
Kade Jackson Paris died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” the first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to the presentments.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to Marsh’s Twin Barns Road address. McCamey listed an address on East Broyles Street.
Investigators found the infant boy deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh.
Both remain held on bond pending trial.
DILLION RAMSEY TRIAL
Dillion Edward Ramsey, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds. A trial date of Sept. 13 had been scheduled.
Pretrial motions in Ramsey’s case are scheduled Friday in Criminal Court.
Some laboratory reports relating to the case have not been received, Armstrong said. A new trial date for Ramsey may be set Friday, he said.
Wilds was found “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds” in a Warrensburg Road home on Feb. 10, 2021, sheriff’s deputies said.
Sheriff’s department investigators, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, identified a person of interest in the crime who was taken into custody. Ramsey had been held on other charges in the Greene County Detention Center.
Ramsey listed a Parrottsville address in February 2021. He remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
OTHER TRIALS RESCHEDULED
Adrian Edward Kiser had been scheduled for a jury trial on Monday. Kiser, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.
Kiser and two other co-defendants are charged in connection with a 2020 homicide case.
Kiser’s trial was continued to Jan. 23, 2023. A pre-trial conference in the case is now scheduled for Monday, according to court records.
Co-defendants Zachary Alan Richards, 26, and Elizabeth L. Phillips, 34, are both charged with facilitation of first-degree murder. Both also have January 2023 trial dates set.
Kiser, Richards and Phillips were charged in connection with the June 2020 death of Tony Allan Nunley, of Limestone.
Kiser, 26, of Church Road, Fall Branch, was charged in a Greene County Grand Jury presentment with first-degree murder in connection with Nunley’s death.
Richards, of Horton Highway, Fall Branch, and Phillips, of Oakland Park, are named in presentments charging them with the facilitation of first-degree murder offense.
The body of Nunley, 45, of Ducktown Road, was found on June 29, 2020, in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment off Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Criminal complaints filed by a sheriff’s department detective said that Nunley was killed at an Old Snapps Ferry Road address where Kiser had lived.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” the investigator wrote in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then cleaned up the crime scene before allegedly moving the body to another location and leaving the area, the complaint said
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder that occurred at the address.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
Kiser was initially charged with second-degree murder. Kiser committed first-degree murder “by premeditatively and intentionally” killing Nunley “by inflicting blunt force injuries upon him with a jack handle,” a presentment states.
Richards and Phillips “furnished substantial assistance” to Kiser in the killing of Nunley and knew he intended to commit the crime, presentments state.
Both also lived at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address in June 2020.
Kiser, Richards and Phillips all remain held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
INFANT DEATH TRIAL
A jury trial for a man charged in connection with the death of an infant in 2020 was recently continued to January 2023.
The trial for Lavelle Jamal Scott was rescheduled for Jan. 9, 2023. Scott, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in connection with the February 2020 death of his infant daughter.
A criminal motions hearing for Scott is scheduled for Friday in Criminal Court.
Greeneville police were called on the night of Feb. 2, 2020, to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Flora Fields unresponsive.
The infant was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Scott was indicted in May 2020 by a Greene County Grand Jury on the murder charges, which reflect different theories of the crime. Scott was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services resulted in charges being filed against Scott.
The investigation revealed that Scott, the infant’s father, “was responsible for (the baby’s) death,” a police news release said.
Scott listed an address on University Parkway in Johnson City when he was charged in February 2020 with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing an axe out of a car in which he was a passenger during a pursuit involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Scott was indicted on the reckless endangerment charge, which will also be presented at the January murder trial.
Scott remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.