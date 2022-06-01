The May Greene County Criminal Court term ended last week with no trial activity.
Some jury trials were rescheduled by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to the next term in September and in January 2023.
MURDER TRIAL SET
Dillion Edward Ramsey, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds.
Wilds was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in a Warrensburg Road home on Feb. 10, 2021, authorities said.
Sheriff’s department investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified a person of interest in the crime who was taken into custody. Ramsey had been held on other charges in the Greene County Detention Center.
Ramsey, who listed a Parrottsville address in February 2021, is set for trial on Sept. 13.
A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for July 29.
INFANT DEATH TRIALS
A jury trial for Lavelle Jamal Scott was rescheduled for Jan. 9, 2023. Scott, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in connection with the February 2020 death of his infant daughter.
A Criminal Court trial for Scott was scheduled to begin May 24.
Greeneville police were called on the night of Feb. 2, 2020, to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Flora Fields unresponsive.
The infant was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Scott was indicted in May 2020 by a Greene County Grand Jury on the murder charges, which reflect different theories of the crime. Scott was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services resulted in charges being filed against Scott.
The investigation revealed that Scott, the infant’s father, “was responsible for (the baby’s) death,” a police news release said.
Scott listed an address on University Parkway in Johnson City when he was charged in February 2020 with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing an axe out of a car in which he was a passenger during a pursuit involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Scott was indicted on the reckless endangerment charge, which will also be presented at the January murder trial.
Scott remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
Also in May, motion hearings were held for Brandon Michael Marsh and Ashley Jaira McCamey, both charged in connection with the April 2021 death of a 10-month-old infant.
McCamey, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated child neglect.
Marsh, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child neglect.
A Sept. 19 trial date for Marsh and McCamey was set earlier this year by Dugger.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to first-degree murder presentments handed up in July 2021 by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Kade Jackson Paris died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” the first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
The presentments allege neglect of the 10-month-old by McCamey and Marsh, her boyfriend. The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to the murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to 175 Twin Barns Road, Marsh’s address. McCamey listed an East Broyles Street address in the grand jury presentments.
Investigators found the 10-month-old deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh.
The aggravated child endangerment charge filed against McCamey states that she “knowingly exposed” or “failed to protect” the infant boy “from neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger to the child, and the act of endangerment resulted in serious bodily injury to the child.”
The aggravated child abuse charges filed against McCamey and Marsh state that Kade Jackson Paris was treated “in such a manner as to inflict injury and the act of abuse resulted in serious bodily injury to the child.”
They remain held on $250,000 bond each in the Greene County Detention Center.
TRIALS SET IN DEATH OF MAN
Three defendants in a 2020 homicide case are now scheduled for jury trials in January 2023.
The trial for Adrian Edward Kiser was rescheduled to Jan. 23, 2023. Kiser, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.
Co-defendants Zachary Alan Richards, 26, and Elizabeth L. Phillips, 34, are both charged with facilitation of first-degree murder. Both also have January trial dates set.
Kiser, Richards and Phillips were charged in connection with the June 2020 death of Tony Allan Nunley, of Limestone.
Kiser, 26, of Church Road, Fall Branch, was charged in a Greene County Grand Jury presentment with first-degree murder in connection with Nunley’s death.
Richards, of Horton Highway, Fall Branch, and Phillips, of Oakland Park, are named in presentments charging them with the facilitation of first-degree murder offense.
The body of Nunley, 45, of Ducktown Road, was found on June 29, 2020, in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment off Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Criminal complaints filed by a sheriff’s department detective said that Nunley was killed at an Old Snapps Ferry Road address where Kiser had lived.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” the investigator wrote in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then cleaned up the crime scene before allegedly moving the body to another location and leaving the area, the complaint said.
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder that occurred at the address.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
Kiser was initially charged with second-degree murder. Kiser committed first-degree murder “by premeditatively and intentionally” killing Nunley “by inflicting blunt force injuries upon him with a jack handle,” a presentment states.
Richards and Phillips “furnished substantial assistance” to Kiser in the killing of Nunley and knew he intended to commit the crime, presentments state.
Both also lived at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address in June 2020.
Kiser, Richards and Phillips all remain held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
CHILD KIDNAPPING TRIAL DATE
A trial date of Sept. 22 was set for Belinda Renee Wilson, an Afton woman who spent an unauthorized night in the woods in November 2020 with her 3-year-old granddaughter.
Wilson, 55, is charged with kidnapping, felony custodial interference and child endangerment.
Wilson and her granddaughter spent the night of Nov. 26-27, 2020, in the woods in the Horse Creek Recreation Area in the Cherokee National Forest.
The two were found unharmed by a member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad in a laurel thicket near a pond at the Greene County Fishing and Hunting Club, about a mile from where they were last seen on the afternoon of Nov. 26.
Wilson allegedly would not return the little girl to her mother, who went to Wilson’s house on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2020, in the Meadowbrook Road neighborhood. Wilson had been watching the child for several weeks while the mother was away.
The daughter reported the incident to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies began searching for the girl and were assisted by the rescue squad and other first responders.
Wilson was charged with child endangerment and custodial interference after the incident.
The kidnapping indictment handed up in 2021 by a grand jury states that Wilson committed the offense by “knowingly removing or controlling” the 3-year-old, and interfering with her liberty “under circumstances exposing her to substantial risk of bodily injury.”
After the girl was found, she was returned to her parents and taken to a medical clinic as a precaution. The child endangerment indictment states that Wilson failed to protect the little girl “from abuse or neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger.”
The custodial interference indictment states that Wilson, as the child’s grandparent and guardian, kept her after expiration of her “lawful period of visitation” with intent to violate a custody agreement.
Wilson later told deputies she did not remember anything about the night.
Wilson remains free on bond. The case could be resolved at a July pre-trial hearing, a court official said.