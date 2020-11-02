The local living history group Walk in Their Boots is hosting its ninth annual All Era Military Timeline to honor veterans this weekend at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.
The free event, a tribute to the American soldier, will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the historic site in Johnson City, according to a release from the Walk in Their Boots group.
Battle reenactments, weapons demonstrations, military vehicles and more will be featured in the event. Visitors will have opportunities to visit displays of soldiers in the field, walk through encampments, and see gear and equipment used in different time periods with representations from the Revolutionary War to the modern day.
To keep the public, presenters and reenactors safe, visitors are asked to observe measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control during the COVID-19 pandemic including social distancing of at least 6 feet and wearing a facial mask where appropriate.
Hand sanitizer will be available.
The event will include a “self guided tour” layout with specific activities defined and rotating through the tour on a designated schedule. The tour group size will be limited to nine participants and one leader.
While most activities are held outside, indoor presentations in the auditorium will be limited to 50 attendees.
Battle reenactments and weapons displays will be performed in the open fields with visitors observing from a safe distance and enough space to keep 6 feet apart.
The Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 S. Roan St.