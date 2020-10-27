James, right, and Matthew Nasekos from Longview Ranch hand out treat bags to youngsters Tuesday afternoon at Hardin Park as part of the community Halloween event. The Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department and Main Street: Greeneville, which typically have their own Halloween events for the community, partnered to coordinate the pandemic-friendly drive-through event. Hundreds of families came through the park collecting candy from a variety of organizations and businesses, which volunteered to hand out the treats.