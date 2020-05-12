A new garbage truck recently delivered to the City of Tusculum that was over the specified height, making it too tall to fit into the public works garage, has been cut down to size and placed into service.
Public works employees trained on the automated trash truck after it arrived fully modified in late April. The truck is now making curbside pickup rounds each Wednesday and Thursday in Tusculum, city Recorder John Lamb said.
The truck had to be sent back to the chassis manufacturer for modifications.
“It is the same truck with a new modified bed that can now be pulled into the garage,” Lamb said.
The Texas company that modified the Mack chassis picked it up and performed the modifications at no additional cost to the city, Mayor Alan Corley recently said.
The truck was purchased in 2019 by the city and delivered in February, but was at least 6 inches over the agreed-upon specifications to fit in the public works garage on Alexander Street.
The truck is similar to those used by the Town of Greeneville that have a mechanism that hoists trash containers to dump refuse into the storage and compacting area, eliminating the need for two-man crews.
The City of Tusculum last year purchased 750 gray-color heavy-duty trash tote cans, similar in appearance to the green ones used by Greeneville, to be used with the truck.
Tusculum residents can purchase totes for $75 each at city hall, 145 Alexander St. Totes can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at city hall. Arrangements can be made for them to be delivered, Corley said.
Residents can purchase trash containers elsewhere but they must be compatible with the hoisting mechanism on the new truck.
The cost of the new truck, 750 trash totes and the five-year truck lease-purchase agreement totals about $300,000, city officials said in 2019.
About 600 to 700 city residents use the free weekly curbside trash pickup service.
“We are in the process of having the Tusculum logo put on the truck,” Lamb said.
The truck previously in use required a driver and another worker to pick up garbage at curbside. The new truck with the automated system needs only the driver to pick up trash, freeing up the second worker for other duties.
For more information about the new trash collection system or purchasing totes, call Tusculum City Hall at 638-6211.