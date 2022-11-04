Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd., will host a free flu shot clinic 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday as part of the kick-off to the state's “Fight Flu ’22” campaign, said a Northeast Regional Health Office news release.
The Tennessee Department of Health encourages everyone over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot.
“We want to protect people in our communities from the flu, and receiving your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you,’’ said Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke. “No appointments will be needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22, and the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone who wants to receive it at any local health department in the state.’’
The flu virus is highly contagious. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.
To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick, health officials say.