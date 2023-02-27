The winning team and contest officials display the team’s prizes. From left are: Cindy Fisher, Trivia Night chair for Youth Builders of Greeneville; Jim Helton; Karen Harrison; Jim Harrison; Debra Helton; Nigel Holley; Jerri Shepherd; Katy Hutcherson; Noah Helton; and Julie Colotti, president of Youth Builders. The winning team’s name was “Beignet Done That.”
Contest officials review answers submitted by trivia players. From left are judge Robin Shepherd, Niswonger Foundation CFO; judge Cal Doty, mayor of Greeneville; Trivia Night chair Cindy Fisher of Youth Builders of Greeneville; and timekeeper Steve Dickmann.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
Sun Photo by Brian Cutshall
The Greeneville Federal team gets ready for the game to begin.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
The team from Reliable Title enjoys Trivia Night, having decorated their table with the tall, colorful Mardi Gras centerpiece to their left.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
Trivia enthusiasts listen to concluding comments from Julie Colotti, president of Youth Builders of Greeneville.
Sun Photo by Brian Cutshall
Emcee Brian Cutshall reads 80 questions to Trivia Night participants.
More than 125 people attended Trivia Night, a fundraiser hosted by Youth Builders of Greeneville, held at Link Hills Country Club on Saturday.
Thirteen teams duked it out in the fundraiser quiz, which raised funds well above the goal of the local nonprofit organization.
The C&C Millwright crew claimed victory in the trivia event.
"Our goal was to raise $10,000. When all is collected and expenses are paid, we hope to have doubled that!" an email to Youth Builders members from Brenda Dickmann said Monday.
Modern Woodmen also pledged to match up to $2,500 of the funds raised with an additional $2,500 donation.
Dickmann thanked the event's volunteers and sponsors and expressed gratitude to the community for support and to Link Hills for hosting the event.
Proceeds from the Youth Builders fundraiser will support many local youth-related programs, including scholarships to local city and county high school seniors, the Kidprint-ID Program, Greeneville Head Start and Pre-K class visits, activities with residents of Holston Home Bewley Center, youth events at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, several programs through the Greene County Health Department, and support of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. Youth Builders also organizes the annual Volunteer Spirit Awards presentation.
Sponsors for the Trivia Night fundraiser included: Forward Air, Marsh Petroleum, Rodefer Moss, Towne Square Partnership, Adams and Plucker, Andrew Johnson Bank, Brick House Wealth Strategies, Bullington Dentistry, Central Drug, Community Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, David Ellis, Greeneville Oil, Heritage Bank, Idell Construction, Jeffers Mortuary, Dr. and Mrs. David Jones, Robin Shepard, Leonard and Associates, Parrish Properties, Property Experts, Smile Solutions, Summers Taylor, Unity Urology, C&C Millwright, Greeneville Dental, Greeneville Federal, Reliable Title, and John and Helena Jones.