Truck Catches Fire After Erwin Highway Wreck By Mario Micallef Staff Writer Jan 25, 2023 A truck caught fire about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash occurred on the Erwin Highway. The driver was not injured, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Tusculum firefighters extinguished a fire after a truck was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon on Erwin Highway. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department A truck caught fire just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a wreck occurred on the Erwin Highway, according to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call about 1:25 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 5200 block of Erwin Highway.Benjamin While, 19, of Chuckey, was driving a 1993 Ford F-150 inbound on Erwin Highway.Shawn Dunbar, 22, of Limestone, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic car outbound on Erwin Highway when his vision, according to the THP preliminary report, "went black."Dunbar reportedly attempted to brake the vehicle but hit the gas instead and crossed into the path of While, which caused the collision.Dunbar reportedly sustained a cut to the head but refused medical treatment. While was not injured in the accident, according to the report.The collision caused While's truck to burst into flames, the reported stated.The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the truck on fire.No charges are pending, according to the report.