A tractor-trailer hauling baked beans was struck by a Norfolk Southern train about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at a railroad crossing off Snapps Ferry Road near the 11E overpass in Greeneville.
No injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation by Norfolk Southern police. The truck pulled in front of the approaching freight train, authorities said.
Truck driver Mladen Grbic told Greeneville police that he pulled up to the railroad crossing, and the approaching train was obscured by bushes. Grbic told an officer that he saw the train when he began driving through the railroad crossing.
Grbic told police he tried to pull the truck out from the path of the train so it wouldn’t hit the cab passenger door.
Grbic's transport trailer was loaded with Bush’s Baked Beans products. The impact with the train scattered beans across the immediate area, police said.
Police spoke with the train conductor. Police were told the lead engine on the train sustained front end damage due to the collision.
The truck was towed from the scene. The tractor-trailer is owned by Illinois-based K1 Transfreight, Inc.