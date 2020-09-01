A 2003 Ford Ranger pickup was reported stolen by its owner Monday after the vehicle had evaded law enforcement earlier in the day.
The Greeneville Police Department attempted to stop the pickup around 4 a.m. near Shiloh Road, but it fled the scene, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
When Deputy Adams Weems responded to the area, he found the owner of the truck, a Mosheim man, in a yard on Shiloh Road. The truck owner told the officer that a man he did not know had taken the truck and ran him over, the report stated. The truck owner refused treatment by the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service once they were called to the scene.
Deputy Nathan Morgan found another man coming down a nearby driveway, who told authorities he had jumped out of the truck as it fled from the police and cut his throat on a barbed wire fence, the report stated.That man, who was from Bulls Gap, was then transported to the hospital for treatment by EMS.
Both men allegedly admitted to using narcotics earlier in the day, according to the report.
Later in the day, the truck owner came to the Sheriff’s Department Office to report the pickup stolen. He stated that he had been at a friend’s house in Mosheim and was asked to give a ride to a man he did not know.
While giving the man a ride, he also picked up the Bulls Gap man.
The owner said the unknown man held him at gunpoint and forced him to get into the passenger seat so he could drive, the report stated. The man then threw him out of the truck, the owner told authorities.