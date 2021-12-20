One person suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County.
The crash happened in the area of mile marker 19, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
The report said that William G. Broda, 23, of Knoxville, was driving an Isuzu box truck that went off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned on I-81.
One passenger, 22-year-old Cameron Haynes, of Madisonville, suffered an injury, the report said. His condition was not available Mionday.
Charges are pending against Broda.
The wreck caused a blockage of northbound traffic on I-81 until the scene could be cleared.