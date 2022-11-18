Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt was recently appointed to serve on the board of directors for the County Officials Association of Tennessee for the upcoming year.
The County Officials Association of Tennessee (COAT) is an organization that advocates on behalf of all counties in Tennessee, according to Holt. They provide help in providing training, education, and assistance to all members of the organization which include county clerks, registers of deeds, clerks of court and county trustees.
Holt was appointed to the board of directors by Williamson County Trustee Karen Paris at the annual COAT conference held Nov. 6-9 in Murfreesboro. Paris is the incoming president of the association for 2022-2023.
The organization serves as a vehicle for county officials to advocate for legislative issues in Nashville.
“I will serve as a voting member on the board of directors. The board is responsible for adopting the annual budget, appointing the COAT executive director and advocating for counties through the COAT executive director, who works directly with our state legislature as a voice for county officials on legislative issues,” Holt said.
According to Holt, the organization helps different county government officials’ associations organize together to consider how legislation could positively or negatively affect the communities they serve.
“COAT is comprised of county clerks, court clerks, registers of deeds and county trustees. Each of the affiliate associations discusses and deliberates on pending legislation and then works through COAT and its executive director to make their opinions known to the state legislature,” Holt said. “This allows county officials who work directly with our citizens and know how they will be impacted by legislation to have input. In other words, we can support legislation that is good for our citizens and oppose legislation that is detrimental to our citizens.”
Holt will serve on the board of directors for one year. The board meets four to six times a year.
Holt said that being a member of the board of directors of COAT will give Greene County a greater voice in issues affecting county government, and provide him another way to serve the residents of Greene County.
“Being a COAT board member will enable me to have a greater degree of input on issues affecting county government, which have an impact on our county’s citizens,” Holt said.