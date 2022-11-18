National Voter Registration Day At Tusculum (copy) (copy)

Tusculum University has been selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for its inaugural Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognition. From left, Estefania Juarez, Ben Gall and Aaron Phillips chat about the importance of voting with Steveland Anderson, multicultural retention coach, and Mary Cooper, sponsor of TU’s Center for Civic Advancement, during a voter registration campaign on National Voter Registration Day in 2021.

 Sun File Photo

