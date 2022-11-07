Multiple state and federal elections will be decided Tuesday as Greene County citizens head to the polls.
A total of 7,263 ballots were cast at the Greene County Election Commission office and by mail during the early voting period.
Voters casting ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, will cast their ballots at their designated polling locations.
Polling hours on Tuesday are 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
The race for Tennessee governor will be decided, as well as state and federal representative seats.
Bill Lee, a Republican and the incumbent, and Dr. Jason Martin, a Democrat, are running for the Tennessee governor seat.
Republican and incumbent Rep. Diana Harshbarger is running for reelection to Tennessee’s 1st District U.S. House of Representatives seat against Democratic challenger Cameron Parsons.
Greene County voters will also help decide the Tennessee Senate District 9 race on Tuesday.
Republican Steve Southerland and Democrat Sara Thompson are running for the State Senate seat. Southerland is the incumbent in the race.
David Hawk of Greene County is running unopposed for reelection to the Tennessee State House District 5 seat he currently holds. Hawk is a Republican.
City of Tusculum voters will see Mike Burns running unopposed for reelection to a Tusculum commissioner seat on their ballots.
In addition to voting for state and federal candidates, Tennesseans will vote on four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on Tuesday.
Proposed constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a vote to amend the constitution and adopt the proposed language in the amendment. A no vote is a vote not to amend the constitution and keep the current language in the constitution unchanged, according to a press release from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.
The four proposed amendments, which were approved to appear on the ballot by the 111th and 112th General Assemblies, are:
- An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work.
- An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.
- An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude.
- An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.
The amendment on “right to work” would enshrine Tennessee’s current right-to-work law into the state’s constitution.
Tennessee’s existing law bans companies and unions from contracts that require workers to pay dues to the union representing them.
The amendment involving the powers of the governor’s office would put in place a structure and process on the constitution for the transfer of the governor’s powers if the governor were to be temporarily incapacitated.
The amendment dealing with slavery in the state constitution would tweak the current language in article I, section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution, which says that slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime, are forever prohibited in the state.
According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, the amendment would delete the current language from the constitution and replace it with the following language: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
The amendment addressing disqualifications would remove language from the state constitution that prohibits clergy from holding an office in the Tennessee legislature.
Though the language in the constitution relating to clergy has not been officially changed, the prohibition has not been enforced for decades and was struck down by the United States Supreme Court in a unanimous 1978 decision as a violation of the free exercise clause of the First Amendment.
According to the press release from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, two things must happen for an amendment to pass and become part of the constitution. The first is that the amendment must get more yes votes than no votes. The second is that the number of yes votes must be a majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election.