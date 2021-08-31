Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day.
In 2020, “Sadly, more people than ever died from a drug overdose,” according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
State agencies and and community groups across the state are holding memorials, training sessions and awareness events “to remember the lives lost, celebrate the survivors of overdose, and empower Tennesseans to prevent deadly overdoses in their communities,” the release said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. totaled more than 93,300 in 2020, an increase of 29.4% over 2019. More than 69,700 overdose deaths involved opioids, according to preliminary data released by the CDC.
Preliminary data release by the CDC shows more than 3,100 fatal drug overdoses in Tennessee in 2020, an increase of more than 44 percent from 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic “produced a multitude of conditions which fueled the increase in overdose deaths: disconnection from recovery resources, job loss and economic uncertainty, increased stress and anxiety, and more,” according to the TDMHSAS.
Behavioral health treatment and prevention experts are still seeing the effects of increased use of substances during the pandemic.
“We are so grateful to the amazing men and women who work at all levels of the behavioral health care system. We are especially thankful for of the people who have survived an overdose, made it through treatment, achieved recovery, and now use their past as purpose for the life-changing and life-saving work they do today,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said in the release.
“We know without their efforts, so many more families would feel the pain and loss of overdose,” Williams said.
LOCAL PRESENTATION
Among local efforts in connection with the observance Tuesday was a presentation Monday by Sherry Barnett, regional overdose prevention specialist with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
Her topic was “Opioids and Stimulants: Recognizing and responding to the different overdoses.”
The topic addressed “some of the key questions about the differences, what does consumption look like, what does their overdoses look like, and how to respond to each,” Barnett said in an online post.
Key points made by Barnett in the presentation include:
- There is a difference in behavior when one takes opioids versus stimulants.
- There is a difference in the long-term effects of each.
- There is a difference in overdose symptoms.
- Opioid overdoses usually result in the person being unconscious or unable to be aroused.
- Stimulant overdoses create a hyper state of hallucinations, rapid heart rate, high temp, and anxiousness.
- There is an antidote for opioid overdoses — Naloxone
- There is no antidote for stimulant overdoses. For help, call 911.
- Some people use both drugs, a practice known as “speedballing.” In the case of overdose the symptoms must be accessed. If an individual is down or unconscious, “That is the opioid piece and they should be given Narcan. If they are still awake and having stimulant symptoms, call 911,” Barnett said.
- There is no wrong way to give Narcan.
“The only wrong way is to second guess and not administer it,” Barnett said.
Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations.
For naloxone training and distribution, call Barnett at 423-956-6529.
International Overdose Awareness Day “is a time to educate and mourn the loss of those without stigma or judgment,” Barnett said.
OVERDOSES UP DURING PANDEMIC
In state fiscal year 2021 which ended on June 30, the state’s regional overdose prevention specialists distributed more than 71,000 naloxone kits and recorded more than 11,000 opioid overdose reversals.
in 2020, more than 5 million painkiller prescriptions were filled in Tennessee, according to TDMHSAS.
Since the program began in late 2017, regional overdose prevention specialists have documented more than 26,000 lives saved through overdose reversal.
Patients who experienced an opioid overdose accounted for $1.94 billion in annual hospital costs, according to the Pew Research Center.
Each dollar invested in addiction treatment reduces drug-related crime, theft, and criminal justice costs by between $4 and $7, according to Pew.
Lisa Piercy, state Department of Health commissioner, said in the release that Tennesseans “have struggled physically, mentally, and emotionally these past 19 months as a result of the pandemic and the many challenges it has presented.”
“It is critical that we prioritize connecting individuals with resources including treatment and equipping family members, friends, coworkers and others to recognize the warning signs,” Piercy said.
To learn more about overdosing, stories of recovery and prevention from across the state, and to connect with local events and resources, visit: tntogether.com/ioad.