NASHVILLE – Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the Aug. 4 state and federal primary and state and county general elections must register or update their voter registration before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, July 5.
“Going into this 4th of July holiday, I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to register to vote,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
Registering to vote, updating an address or checking registration status can be done online. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register from a computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to the local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by July 5.
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.
Early voting for the Aug. 4 election starts July 15 and runs Monday to Saturday until July 30. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is July 28. However, eligible voters who will be voting absentee by-mail should request the ballot now, the Secretary of State’s Office advised.
For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility and other Tennessee election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.