Only about 10% of registered voters in Greene County voted in the Aug. 4 county general, state and federal primary, and municipal elections.
There were 4,322 ballots cast in the election, out of 42,890 registered voters in the county.
That is the lowest turnout in an August election, which includes local general elections and state and federal primaries, in the past 20 years.
In 2002, almost half of registered voters in the county cast a ballot, with 48% of voters going to the polls.
Voting numbers in the county have not come close to that percentage since in subsequent general elections in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
In 2006, 34% of registered voters went to the polls, while in 2010 only 30% voted.
In 2014, 35% of registered voters cast ballots, and that percentage dropped down to 30% again in 2018.
However, though turnout was still relatively low in those subsequent years, over 12,000 ballots were cast in each of those elections compared to the 4,322 that were cast this year.
According to census data, more than 70,000 people live in Greene County, with more than 42,000 residents being registered voters.
While only three Greene County Commission races were contested, the race for Greeneville’s mayor seat was contested in a three-candidate competition and only 1,634 Greeneville residents cast ballots in the mayor’s race.
Cal Doty won the mayoral election by 43 votes. Doty garnered 625 votes, defeating incumbent Mayor W.T. Daniels who received 582 votes and candidate and former Greene County mayor David Crum, who received 427 votes.
Since 2002, there have been 11 Greeneville mayoral elections with not all being contested, and the turnout in Thursday’s contested election ranked the fifth lowest out of those 11 races.
While the high number of uncontested races on the ballot explains some of the drop in participation, the dramatically low turnout numbers have election officials scratching their heads, particularly in the Greeneville mayor’s race.
“It just doesn’t make much sense in Greeneville with the mayor’s race that it would still be so few voting,” Greene County Election Commission Chairman Charles Johnson said. “We do work verifying those voting machines before they go out, but the poll workers are the ones that are there at the polls all day. At 10% turnout they aren’t very busy, but we still have to have all of them there working for the day.”
Johnson would like to see more voting going on in Greene County.
“I would like to see an increase in participation in voting. I don’t know why people don’t do it, to be honest with you,” Johnson said.
Justin Reaves, Greene County’s administrator of elections, said the Greene County Election Commission staff spends months of their time preparing for elections to be held in Greene County.
“Low voter turnout in Greene County’s August 4, 2022, Election, may be attributed to the number of uncontested races in the State and Federal Primary Election, County General Election, and several municipal elections held on August 4,” Reaves said in and email message Monday evening. “In the Republican Primary Election, State Executive Committeeman was the only contested race where only three candidates had filed to run. In the Democratic Primary Election, the Governor’s race was the only contested race where only three candidates had filed to run. In the County General Election, only three of the 34 races were contested; therefore, voters in districts two, three, six, and seven had no contested races in the County General Election on their ballot.”
Reaves also noted that voters within the towns of Baileyton and Mosheim saw all municipal races on their ballot be uncontested, and that within the Town of Greeneville, the 2nd Ward Alderman race was uncontested.
However, despite the high number of uncontested races, Reaves was disappointed to see only 10% of Greene County’s registered voters cast a ballot, and noted that just as much work has to be put into preparing for the election no matter the turnout.
“Although many races were uncontested, every voter who participated in this election cast a ballot for a contest or question which impacts the other 90% of Greene County voters who did not participate. To an election official, this is incredibly frustrating. Countless hours are spent preparing for and holding elections so low voter turnout is a disappointment,” Reaves said. “Regardless of the final number of voters who participate, the team of people who work together to prepare for and hold elections must prepare as if one hundred percent of voters will participate.”
Reaves and his staff at the Greene County Election Commission put in hours of work locally registering citizens to vote, including holding registration drives at local high schools, so that they may take part in the voting process.
“The first step in participating in Tennessee’s elections is registering to vote. If you are not registered, I would encourage all eligible citizens to take advantage of one of the many convenient ways to register to vote in Tennessee including methods for in-person voter registration, by mail voter registration and even online voter registration. You may also see our office hosting voter registration drives at the local high schools or at other events in the community. The voter registration deadline is 30 days before an election, but don’t wait. It only takes a few minutes to register,” Reaves said.
However, while the Greene County Election Commission is doing its part to get Greene County citizens registered and ready to vote, once registered, voters then have to do their part in turning up to the polls for elections.
“After registering to vote, engagement in the electoral process is especially important. Over 38,000 registered voters did not participate on August 4. Those who are elected are making important decisions on the federal, state, local, and municipal level that impact you every day. Your participation in the election is your voice and casting your ballot has never been easier,” Reaves said.
Reaves enumerated many ways that Greene County voters can cast a ballot before and on election day with the help of Election Commission staff or poll workers. Reaves also noted recent improvements to the early voting process thanks to the purchase of a new, larger Election Commission office in 2020.
“There are many ways to easily cast your ballot in Greene County. Beginning 20 days before an election, voters can take advantage of early voting which is held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Boulevard. During the early voting period, the Election Commission Office is open six days per week, Monday through Saturday, for voting,” Reaves said. “Beginning in 2020 with the purchase of the new election office, a tremendous focus was placed on improving early voting for Greene County voters. The new facility provides better parking and a larger space for additional voting machines and early voting staff to make the process quick and easy for voters. For voters who choose to vote on Election Day, polling locations throughout the county are staffed with Election Day officials from the community who are trained to assist you at the polls. Voters, who meet certain conditions, can also choose to vote by absentee ballot.”
While voter turnout was historically low for Thursday’s elections, Reaves hopes to see an increase in voter participation for the upcoming Nov. 8 state and federal general election.
“As we approach the State and Federal General Election on November 8, I hope to see improvements in voter turnout. Several races that appeared on the State and Federal Primary ballot will be contested in the November State and Federal General Election; therefore, I expect to see an increase in participation in November,” Reaves said.
Greene County residents can still register to vote for the Nov. 8 election.
Those interested in registering to vote can drop by the Greene County Election Commission office at 311 CCU Blvd. or call the office at 423-798-1715.