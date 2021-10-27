The haze of federal regulations governing how funding from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used is somewhat clearer now, Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley told the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners this week.
The City of Tusculum stands to receive up to about $721,000 in ARPA funds. Officials have sought guidance on one project in particular — construction of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station across the street from city hall on Alexander Street.
The city’s multi-purpose building next to where the fire department station would be located currently houses fire trucks, public works vehicles and other equipment.
The fire department office is in city hall. Building a fire station would free up space in city hall for the Tusculum Police Department, recorder’s office and allow for an expanded public meeting area, city officials have said.
The city has not yet received the ARPA funds, which will be distributed through the state comptroller’s office to smaller municipalities like Tusculum.
The city has enlisted the help of the First Tennessee Development District.
“The good news is they said it would be appropriate to use the money for a fire station,” Corley said Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have slowed the progress of the fire station project.
Other projects ARPA funds could be used on include an upgrade of City Park Playground, a backup generator for city hall and bonuses for city employees who worked throughout the pandemic.
Construction of a new station for Tusculum’s busy volunteer fire department will enable the much-needed renovation of Tusculum City Hall, which dates back to the 1950s. More space for the city police department, a public meeting space and additional room for the city Recorder’s Office have been discussed.
There is one downside to receiving federal funds.
“Since it’s federal money, we have to go by (their) guidelines,” Corley said.
City Recorder John Lamb displayed a lengthy, densely worded guideline containing provisions about how the funds could be used.
The City of Tusculum has also received $70,600 as its share of the $35 million settlement of the Sulllivan Baby Doe lawsuit filed in 2017 by local district attorneys general to hold manufacturers of opioid painkillers responsible for their role in the regional opioid addiction epidemic.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., settled with plaintiffs in July and structured lawsuit payouts to nine counties, including Greene, and municipalities like Tusculum that joined the lawsuit.
The possibility remains that Endo may still declare bankruptcy and launch “clawback” lawsuits in an attempt to recover the money paid out.
The deadline for Endo to file bankruptcy is Nov. 3.
“We set that money aside and we will wait until Nov. 3,” Corley recently said. “We received the money and it is in the bank.”
The city also received a grant of more than $44,000 from the state for the current 2021-22 budget year that can be used for infrastructure and possibly go toward the playground project.
Vice Mayor Barbara Britton spoke with two prospective contractors and mentioned one company that should be able to provide what the city is looking for. The renovated playground area would include new equipment compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act and a surface surrounding it.
Whichever funding mechanism is used, Corley said the playground project “will move forward” soon.
In other business, commissioners adopted an ordinance on first reading to rezone a nearly 5-acre tract at 513 Ball Road from M-1, general industrial, to R-2, classified as high density residential.
The request by property owner Linda Crawford and the developer of a proposed upscale housing complex there, Southbound Realty owner/broker Lindsey Cutshaw, received approval earlier in October from the Tusculum Planning Commission.
The measure must also be approved on second reading by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners, with a public hearing to be held before the second reading.
The ordinance was approved by commissioners with the provision that the planning commission further look into the issue of split zoning in the area of the proposed development.
Corley also commented on population growth in the City of Tusculum from 2010 to 2020 citing U.S. Census figures recently published in The Greeneville Sun.
The city’s population stood at 3,298 in 2020, compared to 2,663 in 2010, a 23.8% increase.
An increased population means a larger amount of state tax revenues generated for the city.
“I think that’s a good sign. I’m proud of it,” he told commissioners about Tusculum’s population growth.