Tusculum officials are waiting to find out how much the city will receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds, when the city will get the money and exactly what funding can be used for.
Officials are also waiting to find out how much the city will receive as its share of the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit settlement recently reached with an opioid painkiller manufacturer.
Mayor Alan Corley updated the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners on the status of both matters Monday night.
“Unless you are a big city or a county, the funding comes through the state government. We’re small enough to where the money comes from the state, not the (federal government),” Corley said Tuesday of ARPA funding.
The First Tennessee Development District volunteered to administer the COVID-19 economic stimulus relief funds, he said. City officials will meet soon with First Tennessee representatives.
The City of Tusculum could have access to up to $770,000 in ARPA funding.
“Nothing is official yet,” Corley said.
Guidance as to how the city can use the money is still pending, although Corley said several projects appear to have the green light from the state.
Those include an upgrade to Tusculum City Park Playground, reimbursing the city for pay to auxiliary Tusculum police officers who helped with traffic control at the COVID-19 vaccination site set up earlier this year at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, and the purchase of a backup generator for Tusculum City Hall to be used in the event of a power outage.
Another provision likely to be approved is use of ARPA funds for a bonus to be paid to city employees, including the police and public works departments, who worked throughout the pandemic.
Corley said the city awaits word on use of ARPA funds for another sought-after project in Tusculum.
“We hope we can use it to build a new fire station. That’s our biggest need,” he said.
Preliminary site work for a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station on Alexander Street is already underway. City officials would like work to begin “as soon as possible,” Corley said.
“We will receive more guidance. We will know more by mid-September. I would expect by then we will enter into a contract with the First Tennessee Development District,” which provides administrative guidance to municipalities in Greene and surrounding counties, he said.
Some funds may become available in August.
“We have until 2024 to use the money,” Corley said.
‘BABY DOE’ LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT
Additional funds should come to the city as a result of a settlement in the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit. The settlement was announced in late July on the eve of a trial scheduled to begin in Sullivan County Circuit Court.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay out a $35 million to governments in nine northeast Tennessee counties that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in June 2017 to hold painkiller manufacturers accountable for their role in the opioid addiction epidemic. Tusculum is one of the municipalities that signed on as a plaintiff in the groundbreaking civil action, which includes Tennessee’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts.
Other opioid painkiller makers named as defendants in the lawsuit have declared bankruptcy. Settlements are being pursued in the appropriate courts. The Sullivan Baby Doe suit is named for a baby born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome included as a lawsuit plaintiff. The baby’s mother was addicted to opiates.
Most of the $35 million Endo settlement will be distributed to each county represented in the lawsuit, including Greene. Each county gets a share of the settlement funds and will meet with municipalities to determine the amount each one receives.
J. Gerard Stranch IV, representing the district attorneys general who filed the lawsuit, said after the settlement was announced that county and municipal officials can use the funds to address the opioid epidemic as they see fit, focusing on the problem as it affects their communities.
Corley was told settlement funds earmarked for Tusculum would come through the Greene County trustee’s office.
“I really don’t have any details on that yet,” Corley said. “There has been a lot of talk about using that money for some type of treatment facility regionally for opioid abusers.”
Mayors represented in the Baby Doe lawsuit will meet soon to decide a course of action. The vacant former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum has been discussed in the past as an option for a regional treatment center.
“It’s an available facility and it would meet the needs,” Corley said.
POLICE DEPARTMENT HIRE
Commissioners Monday night were updated on the status of hiring a new full-time police officer to work alongside Chief Danny Greene.
Dustin Jeffers, a Tusculum Police Department officer since 2003, recently resigned to become chief of the Mosheim Police Department.
“We have made an offer to hire someone,” Corley said. He and Greene are awaiting word from the candidate if he will accept the position.
The candidate has law enforcement training and should be able to immediately step into the position as one of the two full-time officers in the Tusculum Police Department, Corley said.
Applications were reviewed and candidates recently interviewed, he said.
“Hopefully we will hire someone within the next two or three weeks,” Corley said.
Greene said recently that an expedited search would be conducted to fill the open position in the Tusculum Police Department.
Applications for the Tusculum police officer position were taken through Aug. 20.
PLAYGROUND PROJECT
Corley said that regardless of when the city learns about what uses are formally approved for ARPA funds, “I think we’re going to pursue a playground update.”
Bids from three companies that install playgrounds are being reviewed by Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton and city Recorder John Lamb.
Approval of a contractor to do the work is possible at the board’s next scheduled meeting on Sept. 27, Corley said.
The work will include the installation of new playground equipment and the synthetic material under it. The new equipment will be fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
“It will be a complete makeover of the playground,” Corley said.
The cost of the work should be under $100,000, depending on the bid that is selected, he said.
HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
In other business, the Board of Mayor and Commissioners also approved a resolution adopting an updated hazard mitigation plan for the city.
At the board’s May meeting, Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Heather Sipe told commissioners that the federal Emergency Management Agency wants updated hazard mitigation plans for all municipalities in Tennessee.
Tusculum’s most recent hazard mitigation plan was written in 2007 and did not include long-term solutions to address potential nature-related hazards.
The revised City of Tusculum plan enables funding from the federal and state levels in the event of a natural disaster. It has been reviewed and approved by FEMA.
Tusculum is categorized as a “medium” risk for flooding, drought, wildfires, tornados and high winds. The city is in the low-risk bracket for winter storms.