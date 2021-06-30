The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night approved on second reading a city operating budget for 2021-22.
No major new expenditures are planned in the budget year beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30, 2022, Mayor Alan Corley said.
No one spoke at a public hearing before commissioners passed an ordinance adopting the 2021-22 spending plan, which Corley characterized as a “continuation budget.”
The budget reflects $815,609 in projected revenues, and $810,492 in estimated total expenses.
A factor in the budget preparation process for the second year is the receding COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed planned projects like an upgrade to Tusculum City Park playground equipment.
Corley said he was conservative in estimating city revenues for the upcoming budget year.
Tusculum has no property tax. Most of the city’s revenues are derived from its share of local and state sales and beer taxes, and the state gas and fuel tax.
The city’s estimated fund balance for the 2020-21 budget year ending June 30 is $1.88 million. The proposed fund balance for 2021-22 is $1.56 million.
The only change made Monday in the figures presented by Corley was adding a $500 expenditure at the suggestion of Commissioner Mike Burns to cover expenses for regular bus transportation from Doak Elementary School for students to the Boys & Girl Club of Greeneville and Greene County.
“There’s nothing really new in the budget. We’re not buying new vehicles and there are no new employees. It’s basically a continuation budget,” Corley said.
COMMUNITY MOBILITY PLAN
In other business, Corley said that plans for implementing a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum are moving forward.
Public input was sought in a survey by consultants putting together a grant plan, and officials took advantage of the crowd Saturday at the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue supper by handing out surveys to city residents waiting in line to pick up meals.
John Saxton, a planner with consultant HTNB, and Michelle Christian, a long-range planner with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, were at the barbecue to discuss what the grant entails with members of the public.
The safety-oriented mobility grant, approved in May 2020 by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, will provide up to $125,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs such as additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
Corley said Monday night that a steering committee that includes officials from the city, Tusculum University and consultants will meet in July and then present a report in August to the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Saxton and Christian drove around Tusculum over the weekend to get a better sense of some of the transportation and safety needs in the city to be considered in a master plan.
“I think they got some valuable input and useful knowledge,” Corley said.
HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, gave a presentation at the meeting about a hazard mitigation plan she prepared for Tusculum and other Greene County municipalities.
Sipe said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency wants updated hazard mitigation plans for all municipalities in Tennessee.
Tusculum has “medium” risk for flooding, drought, wildfires, tornados and high winds, according to information provided to commissioners. The city is in the low-risk bracket for winter storms.
The most recent hazard mitigation plan dates to 2007 and does not include long-term solutions to address potential nature-related hazards, Sipe said.
A revised plan “provides funding from the federal level down to the state level to the local jurisdictions,” she said.
Each jurisdiction must accept and approve the Greene County plan in order to receive any hazard mitigation grant money for mitigation projects, Sipe said.
“We have to show Tusculum has a mitigation (plan) in place,” she said.
City Attorney Alex Chesnut will review the language of the Tusculum hazard mitigation plan and commissioners will likely vote on its approval in August, Corley said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
- Corley said that a quote for site work on the proposed Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station on Alexander Street more than doubled in the last year, reflecting the rising cost of materials and backlog of construction jobs caused by the pandemic, “So we are exploring other avenues again.” Soil samples and core drilling has been completed in preparation of the site work.
- An upgrade to equipment at the Tusculum City Park playground can be paid for through funds to be received by the city through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Corley said. The city is looking for a contractor to do the work. “That is an appropriate use for those funds,” Corley said. The playground upgrade was one of the projects delayed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Fire Chief Marty Shelton said the fire department’s barbecue and homemade ice cream supper held Saturday was “a huge success.” About 600 meals were served. “In two hours, we were wiped out,” Shelton told commissioners. The annual barbecue dinner, which was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, is a primary fundraiser for the fire department. “We had a huge outpouring of positive support from the community,” Shelton said.