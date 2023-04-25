An ordinance to create a mixed use zoning district that could shape development at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center was approved on first reading Monday night by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Commissioners also heard from neighbors concerned about speeding drivers on Erwin Highway.
MIXED USE DISTRICT
The zoning ordinance amendment helps define future uses for more than 300 acres of undeveloped land on the former developmental center property south of Edens Road.
The MX-2 Mixed Use District would “accommodate the development of a wide range of residential and compatible non-residential uses to encourage high quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open space,” according to provisions of the amended ordinance.
The district would provide “flexibility from conventional use and zoning requirements of other zoning districts.”
Structures for commercial, service or office uses on the first floor and upper-level residential uses “are encouraged,” while outside storage and “customary accessory buildings” would be prohibited.
The mixed use district, as defined in the ordinance passed on first reading Monday by commissioners, was recommended earlier in April by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
A public hearing, followed by second reading of the ordinance amendment, will be held May 22 at the next Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting.
“The primary reason for developing this (mixed-use) district is because of the Greene Valley property. This will guide the use of that property,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
The land in the process of being acquired from the state by the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board. The property has been appraised at $1.5 million.
The IDB received a $100,000 grant from the state for due diligence studies currently underway on the undeveloped tract.
A site plan for any development within an MX-2 district would be required to be reviewed by the Tusculum Planning Commission “to ensure high quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open spaces,” according to ordinance provisions.
Businesses allowed in the MX-2 Mixed Use District include “professional offices, business or financial services, retail services, (a) semi-public building and uses, transient resident uses such as hotels (and) motels, microbreweries (and) distilleries, warehouses (and) mini-warehouses with special exception and connection to (a) business, medical offices, light manufacturing, restaurants and convenience stores/markets with the exception of fueling.”
Non-permitted uses in the MX-2 district would include “any type of permanent residential use,” personal services, outside storage and customary accessory buildings/self-storage, package stores and adult-oriented businesses, heavy industrial or manufacturing use, terminals or truck stops, camping or mobile home-RV parks, grocery or drug stores and gas stations.
Modifications specifying signage size and appearance were added recently to the ordinance.
“Light industrial development” could be a component in the MX-2 district, but vegetative buffer would shield businesses from residential areas, Corley said.
Corley said the Tusculum Linear Trail would be preserved “and in fact there would be improvements” included in a conceptual development plan for the site.
The land currently has no infrastructure, so any development is contingent on the installation of water service and electricity, said Corley, who is also chairman of the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County IDB.
The Greene County Partnership is assisting with the process of acquiring the land from the state, and how it will be developed.
“The big issue here is who controls the plan. We can let the state control it or we can control it,” Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor told the planning commission earlier in April.
Taylor said the creation of good-paying jobs is important to Greene County and also the state, which specifies certain conditions regarding development that would come with purchase of the land.
SPEEDING CONCERNS
James Ostrow, an Erwin Highway resident, voiced concerns at Monday night’s meeting about speeding drivers in the city, particularly on a hilly section of road toward the Tusculum Bypass in the area of Tusculum University.
The speed limit is 25 mph. Some drivers are going at 45 mph or faster.
“I’ve got concerns that Erwin Highway is turning literally into a highway,” Ostrow told commissioners.
“People are not only speeding, but on their phones speeding,” he said.
Ostrow asked city officials to consider speed bumps or some other means of reining in speeders “just to get their attention.”
“It’s getting dangerous,” Ostrow said. “Something needs to be done before something tragic happens out there.”
Tusculum police Officer Josh Kyker said the police department recognizes the situation and is taking steps to address it.
“We have stepped up (patrols) and we have added a hand-held radar gun,” Kyker said. “(Officers) are working radar up there and we are trying to slow them down.”
Police Chief Danny Greene has directed officers “to step up speed enforcement there,” Kyker said.
He said during the Old Oak Festival this past weekend, Tusculum police officers wrote between 25 and 30 speeding tickets.
Kyker said the Tusuclum Police Department can place a speed monitor sign that displays how fast a vehicle is going in the area of Erwin Highway referenced by Ostrow.
Tusculum police officers issued 38 speeding citations in February and 51 in March within city limits, Kyker told commissioners.
The city tried speed bumps in the past on Shiloh Road. The speed bumps caused equipment in fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles to shift as they responded to calls.
“It didn’t work well,” Corley said. “We can think about additional signs.”
City officials will also ask about other types of “speed impediment” on the road.
Several other residents raised concerns about speeding on Greenwood Road, where a residential subdivision is proposed. One suggested a traffic study be done.
Corley said the city will look into the request.
The first phase of the project would include eight lots on Greenwood Road.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
- Commissioners were told that the new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station on Alexander Street across from city hall is nearing completion. Lighting, plumbing and other interior fittings are being installed. The fire station should be complete by early May, city Recorder Randy Harley said.
- Commissioners learned the new Tusculum City Park Playground is nearly complete. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the playground will be held soon, Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton said. “That’s another project that’s been a long time coming,” Corley said.
- Kyker said a new Tusculum police auxiliary officer will join the force. Austin Miller, 31, has worked in Knox County and has law enforcement certification.